Scientific astrologer predicts the winner of the India-Australia series

Australia will put up a better fight than England, but that might not be enough to overcome the mighty Indians.

Steve Smith will be looking to lead his side to an improbable series victory in India

Steve Waugh called it the final frontier but could never breach it. Can his namesake Steve Smith do what the legendary Waugh and his other illustrious predecessors couldn’t? Can Smith win a Test series in India?

Highly unlikely! Make no mistake, this Australian side are no pushovers. They have an astrologically strong team, be it batsmen or bowlers. While David Warner has the best horoscope amongst them all, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell and other batsmen possess good horoscopes too.

Their pace battery is very strong, armed with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Expect Jackson Bird to impress as well. In fact, even the spinners Steve O’Keefe, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson will make good impressions.

But the one error that they made will ensure that the final result will not be in favour of Australia. The error lies in the choice of their captain. Astrologically, Smith is never going to be a great captain. A great batsman? Yes. But he may never be able to lead his team to extraordinary victories. And definitely not the victory that would have made even Waugh proud.

This error tilts the scales completely in favour of India. It would probably have been a different equation if Warner was leading this side.

Extra Cover: India vs Australia 2017: All you need to know about the first Test in Pune

The Indian team looks extraordinary at the moment. This writer has always been talking about how India’s fortunes would change once MS Dhoni stepped down. The results so far have been scintillating, to say the least.

Kohli is only going to stretch his unbeaten run further. He has Uranus, Planet-X (2007 RH283) and Planet-Z (2008 FC76) in exaltation while his Australian counterpart Smith doesn’t have Uranus in a strong position and that bodes well for Kohli and his men.

With Kohli at the helm, expect the Indian batsmen to do a fantastic job and the spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja, to do the demolition work. Interestingly, the Indian coach, Anil Kumble and his Australian counterpart, Darren Lehmann were born in the same year 1970 and share similar planetary positions.

Extra Cover: India's squad when Australia last beat them at home in 2004

While Lehmann has achieved all that he was destined to as a coach, Kumble still has more to come, which only adds to India’s chances. The question is not if India will win the series – they will. It is actually by what margin they will do so.

India cannot steamroll Australia as they did England, as the Aussies are definitely a stronger side. However, the scoreline will still very much be in favour of India. Australia will have to wait for another captain and another team in their efforts to breach the final frontier.