“Scoring even 50 wasn't easy on this pitch” - Inzamam-ul-Haq lauds Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his hard-fought half-century on Day 1 of The Oval Test. Inzamam opined that, on paper, 50 may not look like a big score, but in the context of the Test it is worth a lot more.

Kohli scored 50 off 96 balls on Thursday. He was looking good a for a lot more when he perished to Ollie Robinson, trying to flick one to the leg side.

According to Inzamam, while Kohli would be disappointed at not having carried on, he played a key knock for the team. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan skipper said:

“A score of 50 is not a big one for Virat Kohli. But, according to me, he batted really well. Scoring even 50 wasn't easy on this pitch. Yes, Kohli had got set and could have carried on but he got a good ball. Compared to others though, he batted really well. If you look at the other batters, they made 10, 11, 14. So, Kohli’s innings was crucial in that context.”

Captain Kohli notches up his second half-century of the tour in consecutive innings!





Inzamam added that the pitch wasn’t an easy one to bat on and hence India’s total of 191 is a lot better than what it actually looks. Inzamam explained:

“191 looks like a small total. But on this pitch, there is a lot of seam moment, so it is not all that bad a total. It was a very difficult wicket to bat on. After a long time, I have seen such a surface. Even after 50 overs, it seemed like the ball was still new. It was swinging throughout, there was moisture on the pitch and the weather conditions too were conducive for bowlers.”

Shardul Thakur’s fifty could prove vital at the end of the game: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Shardul Thakur top-scored for India with 57. Pic: Getty Images

India’s innings crumbled around Kohli’s resistance. After the Indian captain’s departure, it was Shardul Thakur who took India close to 200 with a blazing fifty - 57 off 36 balls.

Inzamam was mighty impressed with Thakur’s innings. Praising the all-rounder, he commented:

“The one over Shardul Thakur played before tea, he batted with such confidence, he looked much more assured than the others. Some of the others had their pad behind their bats and the ball was going behind the wickets. But, right from the start, Thakur was playing very straight. The way he was batting, it seemed as if he was having net practice. He just went after the bowling. According to me, his fifty could prove vital at the end of the game.”

Mixed day as England started out on top but India hit back strongly through Shardul Thakur and Bumrah.





After Thakur’s innings lifted India to 191, the bowlers struck to restrict England to 53 for 3. Umesh Yadav gave the visitors a massive boost by breaching Joe Root’s (21) defence.

Edited by Samya Majumdar