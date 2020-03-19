Self-isolation of 14 days for 15-man New Zealand squad that toured Australia

All 15 members of the cricket team, as well as support staff, went into lockdown on PM Jacinda Ardern's directives.

New Zealand lost the first ODI against Australia by 71 runs while the rest two ODIs were postponed indefinitely.

Australia defeated New Zealand in the first ODI

New Zealand cricket team went into 14-day self-isolation after returning from Sydney on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's strict directives. All 15 members of the cricket team, as well as support staff, went into a lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

New Zealand lost the first ODI against Australia by 71 runs while the rest two ODIs were postponed indefinitely along with the three scheduled T20 internationals in Dunedin, Auckland, and Christchurch. England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia have all been affected. The Plunket Shield Club cricket and the community cricket were all canceled by NZC recently due to the virus scare.

NZC public affairs manager Richard Boock briefed the Stuff, stating that all the members of the squad who went to Australia had gone into self-isolation and were being monitored regularly.

"They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation. We've passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they all following it strictly."

Boock stated that the players had been briefed about the current crisis and have been advised accordingly. He also mentioned how the NZC Board was working in close quarters with the CPA [Cricket Players' Association].

"It's only advice and we can't instruct them what to do. All we can do is give them the best advice and latest information and contacts in the areas where they're going."

"Right now it's a holding pattern for us and we're keeping the players informed. We're working closely with the CPA [Cricket Players' Association] who've been fantastic. It's one of those times where you all pull together."