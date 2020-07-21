Shai Hope: Impregnable in ODIs, too penetrable in Tests

Back in August 2017, West Indies, in their pursuit of an elusive Test series triumph, arrived on English shores, armed with an array of promising talent.

Mere days into their Test assignment though, they were subjected to a rather similar narrative, with England plundering them all across the park before skittling the Caribbean outfit cheaply. Unsurprisingly, the visitors lost by an innings and were forced into another common session of introspection.

Thus, as the caravan moved to Headingley, the West Indies would’ve been forgiven for harboring aspirations of avoiding another chastening defeat, rather than plotting a seemingly improbable victory.

Yet, at Leeds, the Caribbean outfit were fortunate enough to call upon a confident young batsman, who popped up with centuries in both innings.

Before the game, the cricketing fraternity had heard brief mentions of a precocious Barbadian batsman. By the time the encounter had culminated, the entire world, including the English cricketing folks, looked in awe at the panache showcased by a certain Shai Hope.

Consequently, the entire West Indian team management suddenly placed their hopes on Shai, considering the ease with which he had adapted to the rigors of the international game.

Shai Hope only averages 26.35 in Tests

And, though Shai Hope has relatively distinguished himself in the ODI format, the same can’t be said of his fortunes in red-ball cricket, where he averages a shoddy 26.35, despite playing 33 Tests.

Shai Hope failed yet again against England at Old Trafford

To put things into further perspective, the West Indian batsman has managed two half centuries since the start of 2018. On the other hand, he has piled up runs for fun in ODIs, scoring eight hundreds and 13 fifties during that same period.

Thus, one is inevitably drawn into the debate of why Shai Hope has failed so miserably in Test cricket, despite seemingly being cut out for the longest format.

And, though it would be easy to point fingers at his mentality, one would be slightly better served looking at the chinks that exist in his technical armor and how those could be rectified.

Akin to countless international cricketers, Shai Hope also uses a slight trigger while batting. While his movement is not as extravagant as those employed by Dom Sibley or Steve Smith, it certainly is something that he has ingrained into his game by choice.

Shai Hope takes half a step across his stumps, just as the bowler delivers the ball. In turn, that means that he is a tad committed to playing the delivery off the front foot, irrespective of whether it pitches on a length or on a back of a length.

Though that particular aspect has enabled him to dominate bowlers in ODIs, the prodigious movement of the red ball has placed him in troubled waters, more often than not.

Shai Hope has been a prolific run-scorer in ODIs for West Indies

With the front foot plonked around off-stump, Shai Hope is not able to access the ball as efficiently as he would like. Subsequently, he has to play around his front pad if the ball is angling into him whereas he also needs to waft at deliveries just outside off stump, considering he can’t really undo that initial trigger.

A prime example of the above was during the second innings of the 2nd Test between England and the West Indies. Batting against Stuart Broad, Shai Hope continued transferring his weight onto the front foot and kept feeling for deliveries outside off stump.

The Englishman kept nagging away on a length in the corridor before getting one to jag back in sharply, meaning that the Barbadian’s stumps were clattered.

Additionally, Shai Hope has a tendency to dab the ball down to third man in limited-overs cricket, something that is easier with his back lift, which comes from third man. In Tests though, with a slip cordon preying, that shot suddenly becomes a huge risk.

However, the propensity to play that shot consistently in ODIs and T20Is has made Shai Hope jab at deliveries, rather than playing at them with soft hands. Unsurprisingly, when there is a bit of deviation on offer, he is caught on the crease, owing to his early trigger, while he also tentatively prods at deliveries with hard hands – a perfect recipe for disaster in Test cricket.

The traits have also meant that Shai Hope, aware of his inclination to poke at deliveries, has been bowled or has been trapped LBW regularly throughout his Test career.

Hope has been caught behind and bowled too often for a premier batsman

Apart from that, Shai Hope’s proclivity to get onto the front foot has been exploited by fast bowlers who have bowled short deliveries to ruffle the Barbadian.

The aforementioned trend was distinctly visible at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and more recently, in the ongoing Test series. Though that hasn’t directly contributed to a string of dismissals, it has clouded Shai Hope’s mind with more doubts.

Thus, at this juncture, it seems that Shai Hope has been found out convincingly, at least in Test cricket. However, the Barbadian needn’t lose any sleep over it, for a whole host of players have undergone such a phase before carving a niche for themselves.

In fact, the legendary Hashim Amla, who has often been looked upon as the archetypal modern Test batsman, was as close to a walking wicket when he made his international bow.

The South African, blessed with the ability to whip deliveries into the leg side off his stumps, constantly shuffled across and got himself in an almighty tangle.

Yet, he went away, aligned his trigger, started playing the ball late and then conquered every bowling attack he faced.

Hope seems to be down and out in Test cricket

Thus, taking Shai Hope out of the firing line seems the best tonic to his current Test ailments, something that Curtly Ambrose has also been vocal about.

To the cricket-watching population, there aren’t many cricketers who can combine flamboyance and an unerring ability to score runs like Shai Hope. Unfortunately for the Barbadian though, those ingredients have only served a delectable delicacy in the ODI format.

And, even though the writing seems to be on the wall for the West Indian currently, there is absolutely no denying that he can come back stronger.

After all, in 2017, when Shai Hope pulled out that masterclass at Headingley, the world was left gaping at his excellence. And, as long as Shai is keen on re-inventing himself, one reckons the West Indies would not lose hope, especially considering the talent at his disposal.

For now, though, the drawing board seems a much more viable option than the incessant glare of Test cricket.