Shami in trouble, KKR's injury replacement and more - Cricket News Today, 14th March 2019

A charge sheet has been filed against Shami.

Welcome to Cricket News Today - a one-stop destination for all the significant developments from the world of cricket each day.

Australia completed a stunning comeback as they beat India by 35 runs in the final ODI to win the series 3-2. They were 0-2 down after the first two games but a terrific fightback helped them win their first ODI series in over two years. South Africa continued their dominance over Sri Lanka as they took a 4-0 lead after chasing down 190 with ease in Port Elizabeth.

Afghanistan and Ireland seem all set to play their second Test matches. Dehradun which is the home ground for Afghanistan will host the Test match. There’s a lot of things happening around the IPL as well. Injuries and replacements and new additions in the support staff of certain teams.

Thus, here is all the top news that made headlines in the cricketing world today.

Pretty clear about the XI we want to play at WC: Kohli

India’s international assignments have come to an end and it ended with a series defeat against Australia. The men from down under beat India in both the T20I and ODI series. After winning the T20I series 2-0, they came from behind to win the ODI series.

India did try a few combinations and a few players at different spots. MS Dhoni was rested for the final two games as Rishabh Pant got an opportunity. Ambati Rayudu was omitted from the XI to explore different combinations. When asked about India’s composition for the World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli said that they are pretty much balanced and it’s just one spot that they need to discuss on. Moreover, he admitted that India are pretty clear about the starting XI they want to play at the World Cup.

“As a side, combination wise, we are pretty sorted condition based. Maximum one change, you'll get to see. But other than that, the XI we want to play, we are pretty clear about it,” Kohli was quoted saying.