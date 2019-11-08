×
Shane Bond keen on taking up permanent bowling coach role of England

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
08 Nov 2019, 19:02 IST

Shane Bond
Shane Bond

Mumbai Indians' bowling coach and former New Zealand quick Shane Bond has shown a keen interest in taking up the vacant position of the bowling coach of England national team. Bond, who is currently serving as the bowling consultant of the New Zealand team, said that his tenure with the English side in the first two Tests of the 2017/18 Ashes series was fruitful and helped him know the English players better. He stated:

“I know all the English guys. I caught up with them in Christchurch when they went down for their pre-season tournament [T20 warm-up fixtures]. I really enjoyed being with the team and liked the guys.”

Bond, who is also associated with The Hundred team Southern Brave as an assistant coach and as the head coach of Big Bash side Sydney Thunders, stated that a lot of coaching opportunities were up for grabs after the World Cup since the teams started chopping and changing coach-combinations with their focus on the T20 World Cup next year. He said:

"I think you look at everything that's put in front of you, wherever the opportunities come up. There was a massive clearing of the decks after the World Cup and coaches moved not only in the franchise world but in the international world as well.”
New Zealand v Australia - Twenty20 International
New Zealand v Australia - Twenty20 International

Bond stated that there was tremendous stress due to continuous travelling for coaches as well but the opportunity of coaching new and different teams was always exciting enough. Tournaments like The Hundred will give Bond a chance to work with pace sensation like Jofra Archer. He said:

"Whatever you're doing as a coach, you want something that's going to excite you, hopefully, make you better, present a different opportunity - I think you look at everything that comes across your door."
"The biggest challenge of the international game is the grind of a coach. Look at England in particular: 300 days a year on the road, it's challenging on family life. Whether it's coaches or players, good management of people is paramount."

The position of the role of bowling coach was left vacant after Chris Silverwood was promoted to the post of head coach of England. Shane Bond played 18 Tests, 82 ODIs and 20 T20Is for New Zealand.


Tags:
New Zealand vs England 2019 England Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Shane Bond
