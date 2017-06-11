Shane Warne to wear an England jersey for the entire day today!

The former Australian leg-spinner lost his bet to Sourav Ganguly!

Sourav Ganguly has one over Shane Warne

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne will wear England cricket team’s jersey for today’s entire day after losing a flippant bet with Sourav Ganguly over the England-Australia clash. The bet was decided upon at the "Aaj Tak Salaam Cricket" conclave that took place in London on May 31, where Warne agreed to don Australia's arch-rivals’ jersey if Steve Smith’s men would be unable to win the marquee clash.

Australia were beaten by 40 runs by England in that very match yesterday, owing to the D/L calculation. Now, the 47-year-old has no choice but to follow up on his words, as he says in his tweet here:

.@SGanguly99 You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 11, 2017

Australia, touted as one of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy, were ousted from the tournament in the league stage itself. The world champions had no results in their first two games due to incessant rains and were pelted by Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes yesterday as they finished their rain-hit campaign without a win.

England, on the other hand, have hit top gear after their World Cup debacle in 2015 and were the first team to qualify for the semi-final.

Michael Clarke, being present at the same conclave, predicted an Australia-India encounter in the final of the Champions Trophy. Disagreeing to that, Ganguly replied describing hosts England as a side with a strong chance of making it deep in the tournament.

This was when the leggie decided to peep in saying that England will not even win their group match against Australia. That’s when the two shook hands on the England-Australia bet. If Ganguly were to lose the bet, he would’ve had to buy dinner for Warne and to wear an Australian shirt if the kangaroos came through.

There’s nothing left to do but to hold yourself (and your laughter!) until you see Warne in the English jersey today. He will be in the commentary box for the ongoing tacit quarter-final between India and South Africa.

It is heartwarming to see such veterans of the game still in touch with their childlike side and you would hope that they keep entertaining themselves (and others) like this in the future as well.

