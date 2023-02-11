Shaun Tait analyzes David Warner’s woes against Ashwin: “Sitting at the crease and being defensive is not going to work for him”

Former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait reckons that being defensive against Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in sub-continent conditions is not going to help David Warner’s cause. Agreeing that being aggressive against the seasoned bowler is a big risk, Tait stated that the veteran Aussie opener will have to find a way to be proactive against Ashwin.

The Indian off-spinner dismissed Warner for the 11th time in 19 innings on Saturday, February 11 as the hosts thumped the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur. Warner was dropped on 1 by Virat Kohli off Ashwin’s bowling.

The Indian offie, however, had the last laugh as he trapped the Australian opener lbw for 10. Reflecting on the Warner vs Ashwin duel, Tait urged the left-hander to try and play his natural game. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“In the past, not necessarily in the sub-continent, when Warner has found himself in a bit of bother, he has come out and smashed it. That’s sort of the tactic that has worked quite often. Sitting at the crease and being defensive against Ashwin is not going to work for him.

"He needs an aggressive mindset, which would probably happen in the next Test match. Just come in and smash it - that’s probably the way he should go about it.”

Analyzing Warner’s batting against Ashwin in the second innings, Tait added that the 36-year-old showed some promise. He, however, admitted that the Indian off-spinner was way too good for him again. The former pacer commented:

“It’s funny. He showed some signs there of playing well. But Ashwin obviously dominates him. You can look at Warner, I suppose, and say that he averages 21-22 in India. It’s not as if he’s come here and has had a huge amount of success in the past. It’s not a surprise.

“He knows what to do, but Ashwin, the control that he’s got, constantly threatening the off-stump, there’s only so much you can do.”

Before being dismissed by Ashwin in the second innings, Warner was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami for 1 in the first innings.

“Warner looks like a walking wicket” - Aakash Chopra on Aussie opener’s struggles against Ashwin

Chipping in with his thoughts on the Warner-Ashwin clash, former India opener Aakash Chopra stated that the Aussie looks like a walking wicket against the off-spinner in sub-continent conditions. Chopra elaborated:

“There are certain inevitabilities that you see. When David Warner is batting against Ashwin, for example, as great a player as he is, just does not convince you that he is going to score runs.

“Warner looks like a walking wicket the moment he walks in and Ashwin is bowling. It has happened way too often for anybody’s liking.”

Warner has played nine matches in India and has scored 399 runs at a poor average of 22.16, with a best of 71.

