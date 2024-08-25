Shikhar Dhawan retirement: 5 underrated knocks by former Team India opener in international cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as ‘Gabbar,’ announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket via a video message on Saturday, August 24. The opening batter played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India, accumulating 10,867 international runs and 24 centuries.

Dhawan’s last appearance for the Indian team came in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2022. In first-class cricket, he racked up 8,499 runs in 122 matches at an average of 44.26, which included 25 centuries.

In his video message, Shikhar Dhawan said:

“It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I've told myself, 'Don't feel sad that you won't play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country.’”

Throughout his career, Shikhar Dhawan played several brilliant knocks and earned the nickname "Mr. ICC" from fans. As he bids farewell to international cricket, let's take a look at some of his underrated performances.

Shikhar Dhawan's 5 underrated knocks in international cricket

#1 115 against New Zealand at Eden Park

After being asked to bat first, the hosts New Zealand scored 503 runs, thanks to a double century from captain Brendon McCullum in the first of the two-Test series in 2014.

In reply, India were bowled out for 202 in their first innings. The Men in Blue bowlers came back strongly, dismissing the Black Caps for 105 in their second innings.

Chasing 407, Shikhar Dhawan delivered for India. The southpaw scored a brilliant 115 off 211 balls, including 12 boundaries and one six. However, no other batter could contribute significantly and India were eventually bowled out for 366, losing the match by 40 runs.

#2 98 against New Zealand at Basin Reserve

In the second game of the same series, a superb bowling performance by Ishant Sharma (6-51) restricted the hosts to 192 in their first innings. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan played a stellar knock, scoring 98 off 127 balls before falling short of a century. Ajinkya Rahane also contributed with a solid 118, helping India post a total of 438 in their first innings.

Brendon McCullum scored a remarkable triple century (302) in New Zealand's second innings, leading the Black Caps to declare at 680-8. The match ultimately ended in a draw.

#3 A brilliant half-century against South Africa

In the opening T20I of the three-match series, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan dazzled with a vigorous 72 off 39 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes. His knock guided India to a total of 203 runs.

In response, Reeza Hendricks contributed with a half-century, scoring 70, but it wasn't sufficient to prevent the Proteas from losing by 28 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was exceptional with the ball, taking five wickets for the Men in Blue.

#4 126 against Australia in 2016

Having already clinched the first three games, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Manuka Oval in 2016. A century from Aaron Finch (107) and a solid innings from David Warner (93) helped the hosts post a formidable total of 348 runs.

In response, Shikhar Dhawan scored 126 off 113 balls. He and Virat Kohli (106) formed a 212-run partnership for the second wicket. However, after Dhawan's dismissal, the Indian innings crumbled from 277-1 to 323-10, resulting in a 25-run defeat.

#5 143 against Australia in 2019

Shikhar Dhawan delivered a stellar performance in the fourth ODI of the five-match series in 2019 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. After choosing to bat first, Indian openers Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (95) forged a 193-run partnership for the first wicket.

Dhawan scored an impressive 143 off 115 balls, featuring 18 boundaries and three sixes, helping India post a total of 358-9 in their 50 overs.

In response, Usman Khawaja led Australia with a solid 91-run innings, while Peter Handscomb scored 117 off 105 balls. Ashton Turner played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 83 off 43 balls to steer Australia to a four-wicket victory.

