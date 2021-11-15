"New Zealand never seemed like a team that could beat Australia" - Shoaib Akhtar after Aussies win first men's T20 World Cup

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has opined that New Zealand never looked like a team that could have beaten Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. The 46-year old mentioned that Australia "ruthlessly" outperformed the Black Caps.

The high-octane T20 World Cup 2021 ultimately ended in anticlimatic fashion. With eight wickets in hand, Australia thumpingly defeated the Kiwis to lift their maiden men's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

After losing the toss being asked to bat first, New Zealand put up a satisfactory total of 172-4 on a decent batting surface. However, it took Australia, led by brilliant knocks from David Warner (53) and Mitchell Marsh (77*), just under 19 overs to chase it down.

Shoaib Akhtar, who was also present in the stands during the encounter, posted a video on his YouTube channel reviewing the clash. You can watch his video below:

Akhtar mentioned that the Aaron Finch-led side never allowed the Kiwi unit to make a comeback in the encounter. In his video review, the Pakistani veteran also questioned Glenn Phillips' inclusion in the New Zealand line-up.

"New Zealand seemed like a team who can beat Australia. Australia played ruthlessly and toppled New Zealand. Australia never allowed the Kiwi side to make a comeback in the match. One thing I did not understand was, what was Glenn Phillips doing? Neither does he bat well nor does he bowl. I did not understand his selection."

Akhtar also commented upon New Zealand's lack of both high-quality pacers as well as an X-factor. The 46-year old also expressed his disappointment over New Zealand's knockout losses in major ICC events over the years. He said:

"New Zealand lacks pacers who can take out the whole line up. They need to add an X-factor in their side. Felt sad for the team. They lost the 92’ semi final to us and then again in 99’. Then in 2015, 2019 and now in 2021. But one thing that is nice is that New Zealand qualifies for all the tournaments but they are just unable to reach the finish line."

Akhtar also said that New Zealand needed to add an element of ruthlessness to their game.

"Kiwi Team has a bright future but they have to toughen up a bit, become more ruthless and pick themselves up," Akhtar added.

"The tournament could've been even better if the final was between India and Pakistan" - Shoaib Akhtar

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

While concluding his video, Shoaib Akhtar conveyed his unfulfilled desire to witness an India-Pakistan final. The two major Asian rivals, who also contested in a Group 2 league phase encounter, didn't qualify for the finals of the competition.

Akhtar, who has himself been part of several such matches, believes that no other cricketing fixture can match the atmosphere of the India vs Pakistan clash. The former right-arm pacer said:

"The tournament was a lot of fun but it could have been better if the final was between Ind and Pak. Whatever happens in the world, the match that happens between India and Pakistan that cannot happen elsewhere. That kind of fun and atmosphere cannot be anywhere. But I used to think that this World Cup belonged to Pakistan."

India endured a bitterly disappointing World Cup campaign, failing to make it to the semi-finals. Pakistan, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in the group stages only to fall short in the second semi-final against the eventual winners Australia.

