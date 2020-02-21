×
Shreyas Iyer suggests a spot-on caption for Virat Kohli's photo on Instagram 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 14:24 IST

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

India are currently playing New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series. The visitors finished the first day on 122 for five wickets with debutant Kyle Jamieson taking three wickets.

The Indian cricket team’s Instagram handle posted a picture of Virat Kohli before the game in which he was seen standing in a ‘dancing position’ ahead of the toss.

The caption of the image said - “Let’s put on our thinking caps and caption this? The best one will feature right here. Go.Go.Go #NZvIND”.

Soon followed a comment from Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer, who wrote - “Ke ghungroo toot gaye!”, followed by a laughing emoji.

The Mumbai batsman is not part of the Test squad but he was in great form in the limited-overs, in which he played all the T20Is and the ODIs.

“Ke ghungroo toot gaye” are lyrics from a song in Bollywood movie “War”, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper has not been in the best of form lately. He is getting starts but is not being able to convert them to big scores. In the first innings, Kohli was dismissed for two runs by Jamieson.

Rain cancelled the final session of the first day and play will resume tomorrow with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant returning to the crease.

Published 21 Feb 2020, 14:24 IST
