Shreyas Iyer vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 62 ODIs

Team India and England are set to square off in a three-match ODI series, starting Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur. The series offers both teams a valuable opportunity to gain much-needed match experience ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

The England squad boasts several big names, including Joe Root, their second-highest run-scorer in ODI history. The right-hander has accumulated 6,522 runs in 171 matches at an average of 47.60, with 39 fifties and 16 centuries. The 34-year-old will be eager to make a significant impact as England prepare for the upcoming marquee event.

On the other hand, India’s Shreyas Iyer has been a key figure in the middle order for quite some time, playing a vital role at the No. 4 position. The 30-year-old was instrumental in India's run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, amassing 530 runs, including two centuries. His contributions were critical to India’s strong performance in the tournament.

Both Iyer and Root have been exceptional for their respective countries, and in this context, we’ll compare their statistics after 62 ODIs.

Comparing the stats of Shreyas Iyer and Joe Root after 62 ODIs

#1 Most runs

India’s Shreyas Iyer has made an outstanding start to his ODI career, amassing 2,421 runs in 62 matches from 57 innings. In comparison, England’s Joe Root scored 2,150 runs in his first 62 ODIs, playing 58 innings.

#2 Average and strike rate

Shreyas Iyer has accumulated 2,421 runs in 62 matches, boasting an impressive average of 47.47 and a strong strike rate of 101.21.

In contrast, Joe Root, in his first 62 ODIs, had an average of 41.35 and a relatively lower strike rate of 83.01 compared to Iyer.

#3 Most fifty-plus scores

In his remarkable ODI career spanning 62 matches, Shreyas Iyer has scored 18 fifties and five centuries, with his highest score of an unbeaten 128 off 94 balls coming against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2023.

On the other hand, in his first 62 ODIs, England's Joe Root registered 10 fifties and six centuries, with his highest score of 121 off 108 balls coming against Sri Lanka at the Sky Stadium in 2015.

#4 Most single-digit scores

It's well-known that no player can perform consistently in every match, and Shreyas Iyer is no exception, having registered 12 single-digit scores in his 62 ODIs. In comparison, Joe Root had 15 single-digit scores in his first 62 games.

Conclusion

Shreyas Iyer has made an impressive start to his ODI career, surpassing Joe Root after 62 matches with more runs, a better average, and a higher strike rate. Iyer will be looking to maintain this strong form going forward.

Meanwhile, Joe Root, while starting with an average of 41.35 after 62 ODIs, has seen that figure rise to 47.60 after 171 matches. He remains a vital part of England's ODI setup and continues to play a crucial role in their success.

