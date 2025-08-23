Shubman Gill vs AB de Villiers - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Team India batter Shubman Gill had a sensational Test tour of England. Having been named captain of the team following the Test retirement of Rohit Sharma, the elegant batter impressed with the willow and as a leader too. With his brilliant performance in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gill silenced a number of critics who had questioned his batting and captaincy credentials.

In 10 innings across five Tests, the 25-year-old amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40. The batter struck four hundreds in the series, including a career-best of 269 in Birmingham. He scored 261 in the second innings of the same Test. Earlier, Gill began his captaincy stint with147 in the opening Test in Leeds. He also contributed a resilient 103 in the fourth Test in Manchester.

While Gill sizzled with the willow, a young Team India ended up leveling the hard-fought five-match series 2-2 under his impressive leadership. Many experts and fans considered the result a moral victory for the visitors.

Coming back to Gill, the Indian captain has featured in 37 Test matches so far. In the wake of his exceptional batting effort in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, we compare his stats with South African legend AB de Villiers at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs AB de Villiers - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 Tests, Gill has 2,647 runs to his name at an average of 41.35. He was averaging in the mid-30s before the exceptional tour of England. In fact, the Indian captain loves the English attack. In 15 Tests against England, he has scored 1,346 runs at an average of 51.76.

Gill has also scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia at a middling average of 35.80. Further, in five Tests against New Zealand, the right-handed batter has 324 runs at an average of 32.40. He also has 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh at an average of 45.85.

After 37 Test matches, De Villiers had 2,267 runs at an average of 37.16. He, however, ended his career with an average of 50.66 from 114 matches. Of his 2,200-plus runs after 37 Tests, 707 runs came in seven matches against West Indies at an average of 64.27.

Further, De Villiers scored 362 runs in five matches against England at an average of 40.22 and 279 runs in six matches against Australia at a poor average of 23.25. He also struggled against India, managing only 102 runs from three Tests at an average of 17. In five Tests against New Zealand, he had 210 runs, averaging 30.

Shubman Gill vs AB de Villiers - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Following the conclusion of the England tour, Gill has nine centuries and seven half-centuries from 37 Test matches. Of his nine hundreds, as many as six have been registered against England. Before his four tons in the away series that ended earlier this month, he hit two centuries during England's tour of India in 2024. Gill also has two tons against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 AB de Villiers 2,267 37.16 178 4 13

(Shubman Gill vs AB de Villiers - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, De Villiers had notched up four hundreds (three against West Indies) and 13 half-centuries. His best at that stage was 178, which came against West Indies in Bridgetown in 2005. In the same series, he scored 114 in Antigua. De Villiers also scored 103* against the Windies in Durban in 2008. Further, the Proteas legend hit 109 against England in Centurion in 2005.

Shubman Gill vs AB de Villiers - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has so far been part of 18 away Tests. In 34 innings, he has scored 1,403 runs at an impressive average of 43.84. His stats include five hundreds and two half-centuries. The Indian batter has also played two Tests at neutral venues, but has only managed 67 runs at an average of 16.75.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 AB de Villiers 13 1,026 46.63 178 2 6

(Shubman Gill vs AB de Villiers - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, De Villiers played 13 away from home. In 24 innings, he scored 1,026 runs at an average of 46.63, with two hundreds and six fifties. On the other hand, in 24 home Tests, he had notched up 1,241 runs at an average of 31.82, with the aid of two hundreds and seven half-centuries.

Shubman Gill vs AB de Villiers - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has thus far featured in 18 Tests that Team India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs, averaging 54.24. The Indian batting star has notched up six hundreds and three fifties in wins. In 13 Tests that India have lost, he has 657 runs to his name at an average of 25.26, with one ton and two half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 AB de Villiers 18 1,208 39.53 178 2 4

(Shubman Gill vs AB de Villiers - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, De Villiers was part of 18 matches that South Africa won. In 29 innings, he scored 1,028 runs at an average of 39.53, with two hundreds and four fifties. Also, in 12 Tests that the Proteas lost, he had scored 639 runs at an average of 26.62, which included six half-centuries.

