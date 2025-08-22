Shubman Gill vs Brian Lara - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill had terrific tour of England in his maiden Test series as captain. While a young Indian side squared the five-match series 2-2, the skipper was the leading run-getter. In 10 innings, the 25-year-old clobbered 754 runs at an average of 75.40. The right-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark four times in the series and converted all of them into three-figure scores.

Gill began the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a sublime 147 in the first innings of the opening Test in Leeds. In the second Test in Birmingham, he was exceptional, registering scores of 269 &161, breaking a number of records along the way. The right-handed batter also notched up a resilient 103 in Manchester, which played a huge role in India drawing the fourth Test.

Gill made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020. He has so far featured in 37 matches in the format. In the wake of his exceptional performance in England, we compare his Test stats with that of West Indies legend Brian Lara at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Brian Lara - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Before the five-match series in England, he was averaging 35.05. Of his 2,600-plus runs, 1,346 have come in 15 matches against England at an average of 51.76.

The Indian captain has also notched up 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia at an average of 35.80. Further, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 32.40 and 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh, averaging 45.85.

After 37 Tests, Lara had scored 3,361 runs at an average of 55.09. Of his 3,300-plus runs, 1,563 had come in 11 matches against England at an excellent average of 91.94. The southpaw had also scored 938 runs in 13 Test matches against Australia at an average of 40.78.

Of his first 37 Tests, Lara played four each against New Zealand and Pakistan respectively. He scored 298 runs against the Kiwis at an average of 59.60 and 265 runs against Pakistan at an average of 37.85. The former Windies skipper had also played three Tests against India, scoring 198 runs at an average of 33.

Shubman Gill vs Brian Lara - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 Tests, Gill has nine hundreds and seven half-centuries to his name. Of his nine tons as many as six have come against England - four in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and two during England's tour of India in early 2024. Of his other three hundreds, two have come against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Brian Lara 33,61 55.09 375 7 18

(Shubman Gill vs Brian Lara batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Lara had seven hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name. Of his seven tons, as many as five came against England, including the then world record score of 375 in Antigua in 1994. He had also scored one ton against Australia - the iconic 277 in Sydney (1993), and one against New Zealand - 147 in the Wellington Test in 1995.

Shubman Gill vs Brian Lara - Who has a better record away from home after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Tests, Gill has played 18 matches away from home. In 34 innings, he has notched up 1,403 runs at an average of 43.84, with the aid of five hundreds and two half-centuries. The Indian skipper has also played two Tests at neutral venues, scoring 67 runs at an average of 16.75.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Brian Lara 22 1,809 50.25 277 5 9

(Shubman Gill vs Brian Lara away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Lara had played 22 matches away from home. In 37 innings, he totaled 1,809 runs at an average of 50.25, with five hundreds and nine half-centuries to his name. In 15 home Tests, he had notched up 1,552 runs at an average of 62.08, with two hundreds and nine half-centuries.

Shubman Gill vs Brian Lara - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has so far been part of 18 Test matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24, with the aid of six hundreds and three fifties. In 13 matches that India have lost, he has scored 657 runs at an average of 25.26, with one hundred and two fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Brian Lara 15 1,119 50.86 167 2 7

(Shubman Gill vs Brian Lara batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Lara had been part of 15 matches that West Indies won. In 24 innings, he scored 1,119 runs at an average of 50.86, with two hundreds and seven half-centuries. In 10 matches that Windies lost, he scored 751 runs, averaging 37.55, with one hundred and seven half-centuries.

