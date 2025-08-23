Shubman Gill vs Cheteshwar Pujara - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Team India batter Shubman Gill had an exceptional tour of England, which concluded earlier this month. Having been named red-ball captain following the Test retirement of Rohit Sharma, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper led from the front, amassing 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, with four hundreds.

Gill began the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 147 in the first innings of the opening Test in Leeds. He followed it up with 269 & 161 in Birmingham, breaking a number of batting records in the process. After a few low scores, the Indian captain picked himself up and compiled a resolute 103 in the Manchester Test, a knock which went a long way in helping Team India draw the contest.

Gill has so far been part of 37 Test matches. In the wake of his excellent batting performance in England, we compare his Test stats with that of veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Cheteshwar Pujara - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 Tests so far, Gill has notched up 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. The right-handed batter was averaging around 35 ahead of the England tour. Of his 2,600-plus Test runs, 1,346 have come against England from 15 Test matches at an average of 51.76.

The elegant batter, who will turn 26 next month, has scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia, averaging 35.80. Further, Gill has totaled 324 runs in five matches against New Zealand at an average of 32.40 and 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh, averaging 45.85. The Indian skipper has also played two Tests against South Africa, scoring 74 runs at an average of 18.50.

After 37 Tests, Pujara had 2,713 runs to his name at an average of 47.59. Of his 2,700-plus runs, 696 runs came in eight Tests against Australia at an average of 53.53. He had also scored 660 runs in nine Tests against England, averaging 44 and 507 runs in six Tests against New Zealand, averaging 46.09.

Pujara had also totaled 513 runs in eight Tests against South Africa at an average of 39.46 and 192 runs in five Tests against West Indies, averaging 48. Of his first 37 Tests, Pujara played only one against Sri Lanka in which he scored 145* & 0.

Shubman Gill vs Cheteshwar Pujara - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Gill has nine centuries and seven fifties to his name from 37 Test matches. Of his Test hundreds, as many as six have been registered against England. Before the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, in which he hit four tons, the batter had struck two hundreds during England's tour of India in 2024. Gill also has two hundreds against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Cheteshwar Pujara 2,713 47.59 206* 7 10

(Shubman Gill vs Cheteshwar Pujara - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Pujara had seven hundreds and 10 fifties to his name. Of his seven tons, two came against England and one each against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. The 37-year-old scored 206* against England in Ahmedabad in 2012 and 204 against Australia in Hyderabad in 2013.

Shubman Gill vs Cheteshwar Pujara - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has played 18 away Tests. In 34 innings, he has 1,403 runs to his name at an average of 43.84. The Punjab batter has notched up five hundreds and two half-centuries in away Tests. Further, in two Tests at neutral venues, he has scored 67 runs at an average of 16.75.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Cheteshwar Pujara 18 1,001 33.36 153 2 3

(Gill vs Pujara - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Pujara had also played 18 away from home. In 31 innings, he had scored 1,001 runs at an average of 33.36, with two hundreds and three half-centuries. In contrast, in 19 home Tests, he had 1,712 runs, averaging 63.40, with five hundreds and seven half-centuries.

Shubman Gill vs Cheteshwar Pujara - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has so far featured in 18 Test matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24, with six hundreds and three fifties to his name. In 13 Tests that India have lost, he has scored 657 runs at a poor average of 25.26. Gill has hit one ton and two half-centuries in defeats.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Cheteshwar Pujara 19 1,782 63.64 206* 5 7

(Gill vs Pujara - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Pujara was part of 19 matches that India won. In 33 innings, he had scored 1,782 runs at an average of 63.64. Of his seven ton tons after 37 matches, five came in wins. One hundred came in a defeat and one in a draw. In nine Tests that India lost, he scored 504 runs at an average of 28.

