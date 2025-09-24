Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill, who is currently representing India in Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, had a memorable Test tour of England. Named captain after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests, the 26-year-old led from the front, amassing 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, with four hundreds. With the fantastic performance, he also shut critics would had questioned his ability.

Ad

Gill began the series with a sublime 147 in the opening Test in Leeds. He then registered a sensational 269 in Birmingham and followed up with 261 in the second innings of the same Test. In the fourth Test in Manchester, the right-handed batter scored a defiant 103 as India ended up drawing the contest.

Gill has so far featured in 37 Test matches. Ahead of India's next red-ball assignment against West Indies, we compare his stats with that of head coach Gautam Gambhir at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has totaled 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Of his 2,600-plus runs, 1,346 runs have come in 15 Tests against England at an average of 51.76. The elegant batter has also scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia (average 35.80), 324 runs in five matches against New Zealand (average 32.40) and 321 runs in four games against Bangladesh (average 45.85).

Ad

After 37 Tests, Gambhir had 3,077 runs to his name at an average of 50.44. Of his 3,000-plus runs after 37 matches, 648 came in nine matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 40.50 and 612 runs in six matches against New Zealand, averaging 68. He had also scored 492 runs in five matches against Australia (average 49.20) and 361 runs in two Tests against England (average 90.25).

Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

In 37 Test matches, Gill has struck nine hundreds and seven half-centuries. Of his nine centuries, six have been registered against England. Before hitting four tons in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he had scored two hundreds during England's tour of India last year. Gill has also hit two hundreds against Bangladesh and one against the Aussies.

Ad

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Gautam Gambhir 3,077 50.44 206 9 14

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Test matches, Gambhir had nine centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name. His best of 206 was registered against Australia in Delhi in October 2008. Of his nine tons, two each came against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka and one against England.

Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Tests, Gill has played 16 in SENA nations. In these matches, he has totaled 1,268 runs at an average of 42.26, with four hundreds. The 26-year-old has also struck two fifties in Australia.

Ad

The right-handed batter averages 52.62 from eight Tests in England and 35.20 from six Tests in Australia. Also, he averages 18.50 from two Tests in South Africa. He is yet to play a Test match in New Zealand.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 1,268 42.26 269 4 2 Gautam Gambhir 4 530 75.71 167 2 2

Ad

(Gill vs Gambhir batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Gambhir only played four in SENA nations. In eight innings, he scored 530 runs at an average of 75.71, with two hundreds and two half-centuries. The former India opener averaged 89 from six innings in New Zealand and 42.50 from one Test in South Africa. Gambhir hadn't played a Test in England or Australia at that stage.

Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has featured 18 matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. His numbers feature six hundreds and three half-centuries. In 13 Test matches that India have lost, the batter has hit 657 runs at an average of 25.26. One of his nine tons has come in defeat and two in draws.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Gautam Gambhir 19 1,429 49.27 167 4 8

Ad

(Gill vs Gambhir batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Gambhir was part of 19 matches that India had won. In 32 innings, he had scored 1,429 runs at an average of 49.27, with four hundreds and eight fifties. He averaged 29.66 in six Tests that India lost. Five of Gambhir's nine hundreds came in Tests that ended in a draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news