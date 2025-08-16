Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook - comparing their stats in Tests after ENG vs IND 2025 series

Shubman Gill and Harry Brook were among the top performers with the willow in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Even as the tightly contested five-match ended in a 2-2 draw, Gill finished as the leading run-getter. The Indian captain amassed 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, with the aid of four hundreds, which included a career-best score of 269.

Ad

As for Brook, he totaled 481 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.44 and strike rate of 81.38. His stats included two hundreds and two fifties, with a best of 158. While Gill was named India's Player of the Series, Brook was picked as Player of the Series from England's side.

While Gill has so far featured in 37 Test matches, Brook has played 30. Following the conclusion of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, we compare the red-ball batting stats of the two rising stars.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook - Who has a better average in Tests after ENG vs IND 2025 series?

After 37 Test matches, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35, with the aid of nine hundreds and seven half-centuries. Of his 2,600-plus runs, 1,346 have come against England from 15 Tests at an average of 51.76, with six tons and three fifties. In nine Tests against Australia, Gill had 537 runs (average 35.80), while in five Tests against New Zealand, he has 324 runs (average 32.40).

Ad

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 37 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Harry Brook 30 2,820 57.55 317 10 13

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook Test batting stats)

After 30 Test matches, Brook has 2,820 runs at an average of 57.55, with the aid of 10 hundreds and 13 half-centuries. The England batter has smashed 841 runs in six Tests against Pakistan at an average of 84.10, with four hundreds and one fifty. He has also notched up 679 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 75.44 and 363 runs in five Tests against Australia (average 40.33).

Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook - Who has a better record in away Tests after ENG vs IND 2025 series?

Gill has so far featured in 18 away Tests in which he has scored 1,403 runs at an average of 43.84, with five hundreds and two fifties to his name. The right-handed batter has also played two Tests at neutral venues, scoring 67 runs, with a best of 28. In home conditions, the Indian Test captain has played 17 matches and has scored 1,177 runs, averaging 42.03, with four hundreds and five fifties.

Ad

Brook has played 11 away Tests so far and has produced superb numbers. In 19 innings, he has scored 1,520 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 95.89, with seven tons and four half-centuries. His career-best of 317 came against Pakistan in Multan in October 2024. In 19 home Tests, he has comparatively underwhelming stats - 1,300 runs at an average of 43.33, with three tons.

Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook - Who has a better record in winning causes in Tests after ENG vs IND 2025 series?

Gill has been part of 18 Tests that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. Six of his seven hundreds have come in wins. In 13 matches that India have lost, he has scored 657 runs at an average of 25.26, with one hundred. In six drawn Tests, he has 417 runs to his name at an average of 46.33, with two hundreds to go with two half-centuries.

Ad

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Harry Brook 19 2,014 69.44 317 7 10

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook Test batting stats in winning causes)

Brook has featured in 19 Tests that England have won. In 30 innings, he has scored 2,014 runs at an average of 69.44, with seven hundreds and 10 half-centuries to his name. In losses, he has 742 runs in nine Tests, averaging 41.22. Three of his Test tons have come in losing causes. In two drawn Tests, Brook has scored 64 runs, averaging 32, with a best of 61.

Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook - Who has a better record in in Tests in 2025?

Looking at Test records in 2025, Gill has scored 787 runs in six matches (12 innings) at an average of 65.58, with the aid of four hundreds. Before the five-match Test series in England, he was part of the New Year Test against Australia in Sydney in which he registered disappointing scores of 20 & 13.

In six Tests (10 innings) in 2025, Brook has scored 539 runs at an average of 53.90, with two hundreds and three fifties to his credit. Before his exploits in the home series against India, he scored 58 off 50 in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Nottingham in May 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news