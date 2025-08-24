Shubman Gill vs Jacques Kallis - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill made a sensational start to his Test captaincy stint during the five-match series in England. Named skipper following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the Test format, he hammered 754 runs in 10 innings, with the aid of four hundreds, as Team India drew the hard-fought series 2-2.

Gill kicked off the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by scoring a sublime 147 in the first innings of the Leeds Test. The elegant batter then smashed 269 & 161 in a record-breaking performance in the second Test in Birmingham. After a few low scores, he regained rhythm with a resilient 103 in the Manchester Test.

Having made his debut in December 2020, the 25-year-old has played 37 Test matches so far. Following his brilliance in England, we compare his batting stats with that of South African legend Jacques Kallis after 37 matches.

Shubman Gill vs Jacques Kallis - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. The five-match series in England has given a significant boost to the batter's career as his average was in the mid-30s before the tour. In fact, of his 2,600-plus runs, Gill has scored 1,346 runs in 15 Tests against England at an average of 51.76.

The Indian captain has also hit 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia at an average of 35.80 and 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand, averaging 32.40. Further, the right-hander has 321 runs in four matches against Bangladesh at an average of 45.85 and 74 runs in two Tests against South Africa.

After 37 Tests, Kallis had 2,184 runs to his name at an average of 42.82. Of his Test runs after 37 matches, 599 came in 12 matches against England at an average of 39.93 and 485 runs in five Tests against West Indies, averaging 69.28. The Proteas legend also had 256 runs in six Tests against Australia, averaging 23.27 and 176 runs in three Tests against New Zealand, averaging 58.66.

Shubman Gill vs Jacques Kallis - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 Test matches, Gill has nine hundreds and seven half-centuries to his name, with a best of 269, which came in Birmingham earlier this month. Of his nine tons, six have come against England - four in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and two during England's tour of India last year. The Indian star has also hit two hundreds against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Jacques Kallis 2,184 42.82 148* 6 11

(Shubman Gill vs Jacques Kallis - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Kallis had six hundreds and 11 half-centuries to his name, with a best of 148* that was registered against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1999. Of his six Test tons at that stage, two came against England and one each against Australia, New Zealand, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill vs Jacques Kallis - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has played 18 away Tests so far. In 34 innings, he has totaled 1,403 runs, averaging 43.84. He has five hundreds and two fifties in away Tests. The Indian skipper has also played two Tests at neutral venues and has scored 67 runs.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Jacques Kallis 16 1,058 48.09 148* 4 3

(Shubman Gill vs Jacques Kallis - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Kallis played 16 away from home. In 24 innings, he notched up 1,058 runs at an average of 48.09, with four hundreds and three fifties. At home, the former South African all-rounder scored 1,126 runs in 21 Tests at an average of 38.82, with two centuries and eight half-centuries.

Shubman Gill vs Jacques Kallis - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Out of 37 Tests, Gill has been part of 18 matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has hit 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. The batter has six tons and three fifties to his name in wins. In 13 matches that India have lost, he has scored 657 runs at an average of 25.26, hitting one hundred and two half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Jacques Kallis 18 1,090 47.39 115 3 7

(Shubman Gill vs Jacques Kallis - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Kallis was also part of 18 matches that South Africa had won. In 28 innings, he had scored 1,090 runs at an average of 47.39. His stats included three hundreds and seven half-centuries. Of Kallis' six tons after 37 games, three came in draws. In eight matches that the Proteas lost, he scored 368 runs at an average of 24.53, with a best of 47.

