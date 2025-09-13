Shubman Gill vs Matthew Hayden - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill, who is currently part of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, had a record-breaking Test tour of England played between June and August 2025. He was named captain ahead of the series following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests. A number of pundits and fans did raise some questions over the decision, but Gill answered everyone in fine style, letting his bat do the talking.

Across 10 innings in five Tests, the 26-year-old amassed 754 runs at an excellent average of 75.40. His stats included four memorable centuries. In his very first innings as India's Test captain, Gill scored 147 in Leeds. In the second Test in Birmingham, he was in a zone of his own, registering scores of 269 & 161. The Indian skipper also contributed a vital 103 in the drawn Test in Manchester.

The elegant batter from Punjab has so far featured in 37 Tests. Following his brilliance in England, we compare his stats with that of former Australian opener Matthew Hayden at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Matthew Hayden - Who has more runs and a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has notched up 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Of his Test runs, 1,346 have come in 15 games against England at an average of 51.76. He has also scored 537 runs in nine matches against Australia at an average of 35.80. Further, he has also scored 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 32.40 and 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh, averaging 45.85.

After 37 Tests, Hayden had 3,079 runs to his name at an average of 53.08. Of his 3,000-plus runs after 37 matches, 822 runs came in 10 Tests against South Africa, averaging 51.37 and 713 in nine Tests against England, averaging 54.84. The southpaw had also scored 549 runs in three games against India at an average of 109.80 and 336 runs in four Tests against New Zealand, averaging 48.

Shubman Gill vs Matthew Hayden - Who has more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Gill has so far struck nine hundreds and seven fifties. Of his Test tons, as many as six have come against England. The right-hander scored four centuries in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He had also hit two tons during England's tour of India last year. Of his other three hundreds, two have come against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Matthew Hayden 3,079 53.08 203 12 10

(Shubman Gill vs Matthew Hayden - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Hayden had 12 hundreds and 10 fifties to his name. His best at that stage was 203, which came against India in Chennai in March 2001 in the iconic series. Of his 12 tons, four came against South Africa, three against England, two against India and one each against New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies.

Shubman Gill vs Matthew Hayden - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has been part of 18 Test matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has totaled 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. Out of his nine Test hundreds, six have resulted in wins for India. In 13 matches that Team India have lost, the right-handed batter has scored 657 runs at an average of 25.26.

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Matthew Hayden 26 2,220 60 197 10 6

(Gill vs Hayden - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Hayden was part of 26 matches that Australia won. In 41 innings, the left-handed batter scored 2,220 runs at an average of 60. Hayden hit 10 hundreds and six half-centuries in winning causes, with a best of 197. In eight games that Australia lost, he scored 562 runs at an average of 35.12.

Shubman Gill vs Matthew Hayden - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has played 18 away Tests so far. In 34 innings, the Indian captain has totaled 1,403 runs at an average of 43.84, with the aid of five hundreds and two half-centuries. Further, in two Tests at neutral venues, he has scored 67 runs.

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Matthew Hayden 16 1,215 46.73 203 3 5

(Gill vs Hayden - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Hayden played 16 in away nations. In 28 innings, he had scored 1,215 runs at an average of 46.73, with the aid of three tons and five half-centuries. The Aussies legend had also played three Tests at neutral venues, scoring 246 runs at an average of 61.50.

