Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson - comparing their stats after 21 T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are likely to open the innings for India in Asia Cup 2025, but Shubman Gill is also being considered among the contenders. India's Test captain had a stupendous tour of England in which he amassed 754 runs in 10 innings, with four hundreds and a best of 269. As per reports, he is likely to make a comeback to the T20I team for the Asia Cup.

Abhishek and Samson opened the innings for the Men in Blue in their previous T20I assignment, which was a five-match home series against England at the start of the year. While India registered a thumping 4-1 triumph in the series, Abhishek finished as the leading run-getter with 279 runs at a strike rate of 219.69. Samson, though, struggled, with just 51 runs in five innings.

In case, India want to make a change at the top for the Asia Cup, Samson's place could be under the scanner. His potential replacement, Gill has featured in 21 T20Is so far. Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, we compare his stats with that of Samson at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 21 T20Is?

In 21 T20Is, Gill has scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42. Of his 570-plus runs, 170 runs have come in five innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 42.50. He has also scored 144 runs in three innings against New Zealand at an average of 72 and 131 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 26.20. Further, in five innings against West Indies, he has 102 runs at an average of 20.40.

After 21 T20Is, Samson had 320 runs to his name at an average of 18.82. In seven innings against Sri Lanka, he had scored 102 runs at an average of 14.57. Samson also scored 77 runs in one knock against Ireland and 64 runs in four innings against West Indies at an average of 21.33.

Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson - Who has a better strike rate after 21 T20Is?

After 21 T20I matches, Gill has a strike rate of 139.27. He has managed a strike rate of 184.61 in three innings against the Kiwis and 135.05 in five innings against Sri Lanka. In five innings against West Indies, the 25-year-old has a strike rate of 120 and 125.92 in five innings against Zimbabwe.

After 21 T20I games, Samson had a strike rate of 131.14. He had a strike rate of 141.17 in three innings against Australia and 125.92 in seven innings against Sri Lanka. Further, in four innings against West Indies, the keeper-batter had a strike rate of 120.75. In one innings against Ireland, he managed a strike rate of 183.33.

Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson - Who has more 50-plus scores after 21 T20Is?

Gill has four 50-plus scores to his name after 21 T20I matches - one hundred and three fifties. His best of 126* came off 63 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023 and featured 12 fours and seven sixes. He has also scored two half-centuries against Zimbabwe and one against West Indies.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 578 30.42 139.27 126* 1 3 Sanju Samson 320 18.82 131.14 77 0 1

(Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson batting stats comparison after 21 T20Is)

After 21 T20I matches, Samson had just one half-century to his name. He hit 77 off 42 balls against Ireland in Dublin (Malahide) in June 2022. The knock featured nine fours and four sixes. The Kerala stumper also scored 39 off 25 against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala (February 2022) and an unbeaten 30 off 23 against West Indies in Lauderhill (August 2022).

Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson - Who has a better record in winning causes after 21 T20Is?

After 21 T20Is, Gill has featured in 13 matches that India have won. In 13 innings, he has scored 477 runs at an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 153.37, with the aid of one hundred and three half-centuries. In losing causes, he has scored 62 runs in seven matches, with a best of 31. Gill has also featured in one tied T20I against Sri Lanka in which he scored 39 runs.

Of his first 21 T20Is, Samson was part of 14 matches that India won. In 11 innings, he scored 257 runs at an average of 25.70 and a strike rate of 150.29, with a best of 77. In losses, he scored 55 runs in six innings at an average of 9.16, with a best of 19. He played a tied game against New Zealand in Wellington in January 2020 in which he scored eight off five balls.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

