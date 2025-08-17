Shubman Gill vs Sourav Ganguly - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

India's Test skipper Shubman Gill had a memorable tour of England. While he made a big impact as batter, the 25-year-old also gave glimpses of smart leadership. His batting and captaincy combined played a big role in ensuring that a young Team India drew the hard-fought five-match series 2-2.

In 10 innings during the tour of England, Gill amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40. The right-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark on four occasions and converted all of them into hundreds. The batter began the series with 147 in the first innings in Leeds and followed it up with 269 & 161 in Birmingham. In the fourth Test in Manchester, he scored 103 in the second innings.

Having made his debut in December 2020, Gill has featured in 37 Test matches so far. Following his brilliance in England, we compare his Test stats with that of former India captain Sourav Ganguly at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has notched up 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. The Indian captain has scored 1,346 runs in 15 matches against England at an average of 51.76. Further, he has scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia, averaging 35.80. Gill has also scored 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand (average 32.40) and 321 runs in four matches against Bangladesh (45.85).

After 37 Test matches, Ganguly had scored 2,681 runs at an impressive average of 47.03. Of his runs, 718 runs had come in six Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 79.77 and 395 runs in seven Tests against Australia at an average of 35.90. Further, he had scored 409 runs in five Tests against New Zealand (average 58.42) and 315 runs in two Tests against England (average 105).

Shubman Gill vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has hit nine hundreds and seven fifties. He has hammered six hundreds and three half-centuries against England; four of the tons coming in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Of his three other centuries, two have been registered against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Sourav Ganguly 2,681 47.03 173 7 14

(Shubman Gill vs Sourav Ganguly batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Ganguly had seven hundreds and 14 half-centuries to his name. He famously scored hundreds in his first two Tests - 131 on debut a Lord's and 136 in Nottingham. Further, Ganguly had also scored two centuries against New Zealand and three against Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Tests, Gill has played 16 matches in SENA countries. He has so far totaled 1,268 runs at an average of 42.26. The right-handed batter has scored four centuries in SENA nations - all of them in England. He also has two half-centuries to his name, which have been scored in Australia.

Gill averages 52.62 from eight Tests in England, 35.20 in six Tests in Australia and 18.50 in two Tests in South Africa, with a best of 36. The elegant batter is yet to play a Test match in New Zealand.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 1,268 42.26 269 4 2 Sourav Ganguly 10 859 47.72 136 3 3

(Gill vs Ganguly batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Ganguly played 10 in SENA countries. In 19 innings, he scored 859 runs at an average of 47.72, with three hundreds and as many fifties. Apart from his two tons in England, he had one hundred in New Zealand.

Ganguly had an average of 105 from two Tests in England and 55 from two Tests in New Zealand. Further, the left-handed batter had an average of 33.66 from three Tests in South Africa and 29.50 from three Tests in Australia.

Shubman Gill vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has so far featured in 18 Test matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has notched up 1,573 runs, averaging 54.24. In winning causes, the Indian captain has registered six hundreds and three fifties. In 13 matches that India have lost, he has scored 657 runs, averaging 25.26, with one hundred and two fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Sourav Ganguly 8 516 57.33 84 0 5

(Gill vs Ganguly batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

After 37 matches, Ganguly had featured in eight Tests that India had won. In 13 innings, he had scored 516 runs at an average of 57.33, with five fifties. All of his seven hundreds had resulted in draws. In 14 matches that India lost, he had scored 595 runs at an average of 21.25.

