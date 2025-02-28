Shubman Gill vs Travis Head - comparing their stats after 52 ODIs

India's Shubman Gill and Australia's Travis Head are key batters for their respective teams. Both open the innings for their country in one-day cricket and have the ability to single-handedly wins matches for their side in the format.

Ad

Gill has been in great form for the Men in Blue in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. He was the Player of the Match for his 101* off 129 balls in a tense chase against Bangladesh in Dubai, hitting nine fours and two sixes. The right-handed batter also contributed a crucial 46 off 52 balls in the big win over Pakistan in Dubai. India will be hoping that he can continue the good form with the willow.

Ad

Trending

As for Head, he was dismissed for six off five balls in Australia's opening 2025 match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Even as the Aussies chased down a target of 352, Head was out cheaply, giving a return catch to Jofra Archer. Australia's second match against South Africa was washed out. The left-hander will look to come up with a big score against Afghanistan on Friday.

While Gill has so far featured in 52 ODIs, Head has been part of 71 one-dayers. On that note, we compare the batting stats of the two openers after 52 matches.

Ad

Shubman Gill vs Travis Head - Who has a better average and strike rate after 52 ODIs?

After 52 ODIs, Gill has 2,734 runs to his name at an average of 62.13 and a strike rate of 100.55. He has been not out on eight occasions in his one-day career so far and has been dismissed without scoring only once. Of Gill's 2,734 runs, 590 runs have come against New Zealand in 10 innings, at an average of 84.28 and a strike rate of 109.66.

Ad

The batter has also notched up 402 runs against Sri Lanka from nine innings at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 101. Against Australia, he has 272 runs from seven innings, averaging 38.85 at a strike rate of 94.44. Gill has played four innings against England and has smashed 268 runs, averaging 67 at a strike rate of 101.90. Against South Africa, though, he has only 103 runs from four innings.

After 52 ODIs, Head had 1,828 runs to his name at an average of 39.73 and a strike rate of 95.50. While there is not much to pick in the strike rate, Gill has a significantly better average after 52 one-dayers. Of his 1,828 runs, Head had 635 runs from 13 innings against England, averaging 52.91 at a strike rate of 104.78.

Ad

The 31-year-old also scored 460 runs in eight innings against Pakistan at an average of 65.71 and a strike rate of 111.92. He also did reasonably well against Sri Lanka, scoring 250 runs in eight innings, averaging 35.71 at a strike rate of 76.92. After 52 ODIs, Head averaged 20.66 against India (6 innings) at a strike rate of 78.48 and 19.25 against South Africa (8 innings) at a strike rate of 94.47.

Shubman Gill vs Travis Head - Who has more 50-plus scores after 52 ODIs?

After 52 ODIs, Gill has 23 fifty-plus scores to his name - eight hundreds and 15 half-centuries. His best of 208 was registered against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. Of his eight tons, two each have come against New Zealand and Bangladesh and one each against Australia, England, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Shubman Gill 52 2,734 62.13 100.55 208 8 15 8 1 Travis Head 49 1,828 39.73 95.90 152 3 13 3 2

Ad

After 52 one-dayers, Head had 16 fifty-plus scores to his name - three hundreds and 15 half-centuries. His best of 152 came against England in Melbourne in November 2022. The 130-ball knock featured 16 fours and four sixes. The southpaw also scored 128 off 137 against Pakistan in Adelaide in January 2017 and 101 off only 72 deliveries against the same opponent in Lahore in March 2022.

Shubman Gill vs Travis Head - Who has a better record in matches won after 52 ODIs?

Having played 52 ODIs, Gill has featured in 38 matches that India have won. He has scored 2,351 runs at an average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 107, with seven hundeds and 14 half-centuries in winning causes. Only once have India lost an ODI when he has scored a century.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Shubman Gill 38 2,351 75.83 107 208 7 14 7 0 Travis Head 18 960 56.47 97.66 152 3 5 1 0

Ad

(Batting stats in winning ODIs)

After 52 ODIs, Head had been part of 19 matches that Australia had won. In 18 innings, he had scored 960 runs at an average of 56.47 and a strike rate of 97.66, with three hundreds and five half-centuries. At that stage Australia had never lost an ODI when Head had crossed three-figures. In fact, all his six centuries till date have come in winning causes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback