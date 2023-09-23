Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: Comparing their century tally at the age of 24

Team India opener Shubman Gill has been in terrific batting form across formats over the last year and a half. He carried on his great run on Friday, September 22, coming up with a wonderful knock in the first ODI of the series against Australia in Mohali. The right-handed batter struck a fluent 74 off only 63 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 off 77) added 142 for the opening wicket in 21.4 overs as Team India got off to a great start in their chase of 277, eventually going on to win by five wickets. The 24-year-old had a fantastic Asia Cup campaign as well. He scored an unbeaten 67 against Nepal, 58 against Pakistan, 121 against Bangladesh and 27* against Sri Lanka in the final.

Owing to his fantastic performances with the bat, Gill has often been compared to Virat Kohli in recent times. In fact, the two are often referred to as “prince” and “king”. The former recently turned 24. On that note, we compare the century tally of the two cricketers at the same age.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: Overall century tally at the age of 24

Shubman Gill during the first ODI against Australia in Mohali.

Gill turned 24 on September 8 this year. By then, he had played 18 Tests and had scored 966 runs at an average of 32.20, with two hundreds. In ODIs, he had notched up 1514 runs in 29 matches, averaging 63.08 with four tons. Also, in T20Is, he had featured in 11 matches and had one 100-score. So, by the time he turned 24, he had seven hundreds across formats to his credit.

Kohli celebrated his 24th birthday on November 5, 2012. By that stage, he had featured in 10 Tests and had scored 703 runs at an average of 41.35, with two hundreds. During the same period, he had played 90 ODI and had scored 3886 at an average of 51.81, with 13 tons. In T20Is, he had 463 runs in 16 matches with best of 78* by the time he turned 24.

Kohli had scored 15 hundreds in comparison to Gill’s seven by the time he celebrated his 24th birthday. However, what needs to be taken into consideration is the fact that Gill had only played 29 ODI matches by that point in comparison to Kohli’s 90. If the youngster carries on in the same vein, he should be close to Kohli’s tally by the time he plays 90 ODIs.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: Home and away record at the age of 24

Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred runs during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

Breaking down his three-figure scores further, Gill scored one of his two Test tons in India - 128 against Australia in Ahmedabad and the other in Bangladesh, which was his debut Test ton. Three of his ODI hundreds came in home conditions - two against New Zealand and one against Sri Lanka. One of his ODI hundreds was scored in Zimbabwe in Harare in August 2022. His T20I ton also came at home, when he hammered 126* off 63 balls against the Kiwis.

Looking at Kohli’s stats, one of his two Test tons came in India against New Zealand - 103 in Bengaluru in August 2012. Before that he scored the famous 116 against Australia in Adelaide in January 2012 - his maiden Test century.

In ODIs, he had scored five of his 13 hundreds at home in 33 matches. His best of 118 was registered against Australia in Visakhapatnam in October 2010. Impressively, five of his one-day hundreds came away from home, with a best of 128* being registered against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2012.

Three of his one-day tons came at neutral venues, with the standout ones being 133* against Sri Lanka in Hobart (February 2012) and 183 vs Pakistan in Mirpur (March 2012).

Hundreds in winning causes at the age of 24

Virat Kohli (left) and Shubman Gill.

Gill’s 110 in the Chattogram Test in December 2022 came in a winning cause. The 128 against Australia in Ahmedabad came in a drawn encounter in which Kohli was incidentally the Player of the Match for his 186. In ODIs, all four of is hundreds scored by the time he turned 24 resulted in wins for India. His T20I ton also came in a thumping 168-run victory for the Men in Blue.

In Test, Kohli’s 103 against New Zealand came in a five-wicket win. He was the Player of the Match as he also scored 51* in the second innings. Also, as many as 12 of his 13 ODI hundreds resulted in triumphs for India.

The only instance of India losing a match despite Kohli scoring a ton in one-dayers during his period came in Cardiff in September 2011. The Indian batter slammed 107 off 93 balls, but England won the game by six wickets (DLS method).