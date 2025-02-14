Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 50 ODIs

Team India batter Shubman Gill had a terrific one-day series at home against England recently. He was the Player of the Series for scoring 259 runs in three innings at an average of 86.33 and a strike rate of 103.60 as the Men in Blue thumped a hapless English side by a 3-0 margin.

Gill went into the ODI series against England under a bit of pressure after a poor Test tour of Australia. However, he found his batting rhythm in the very first match of the one-day series, scoring 87 off 96 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur as India chased down 249 in 38.4 overs.

The 25-year-old followed it up with 60 off 52 balls in the second one-dayer at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (119 off 90) added 136 for the first wicket as India chased down 305 in 44.3 overs. He followed it up with 112 off 102 in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match in Ahmedabad marked Gill's 50th game in the one-day format. On that note, we compare his batting stats with that of Virat Kohli at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has more runs and a better average and strike rate after 50 ODIs?

After 50 ODIs, Gill has 2,587 runs to his name at an average of 60.16 and a strike rate of 101.93. He has been dismissed without scoring only once. Of his 2,587 runs, 510 runs have come in 10 innings against New Zealand at an average of 84.28 and a strike rate of 109.66.

Gill has scored 402 runs in nine innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 50.25 at a strike rate of 101 and 331 runs in six innings against the West Indies at an average of 66.20 and a strike rate of 92.71. He has also hit 268 runs in four innings against England at an average of 67 and strike rate of 101.90. Against Australia, he has 272 runs in seven innings, averaging 38.85 at a strike rate of 94.44.

Player Innings Runs Not outs Average SR Shubman Gill 50 2,587 7 60.16 101.93 Virat Kohli 47 1,827 7 45.67 83.04

After 50 ODIs, Kohli had 1,827 runs to his name at an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 83.04. So statistically, Gill has made a much superior start to his one-day career. Coming back to Kohli, of his 1,827 runs, he scored 656 runs in 18 innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 79.80.

He scored 304 runs in four innings against Bangladesh at an average of 152 and a strike rate of 100.66 and 242 runs in eight innings against South Africa at an average of 40.28 and a strike rate of 77.68.

Further, in six innings against New Zealand, Kohli scored 242 runs at an average of 48.40 and a strike rate of 88.64. Against Australia, he scored 158 runs in three innings, averaging 52.66 at a strike rate of 88.76.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has more hundreds after 50 ODIs?

After 50 one-dayers, Gill has seven hundreds to his name as well as 15 fifties. His best of 208 came off just 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. The superb knock featured 19 fours and nine sixes. Of his seven one-day tons, two have come against the Kiwis and one each against Australia, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

Player HS 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Shubman Gill 208 7 15 1 296 56 Virat Kohli 118 5 12 3 176 13

After 50 one-dayers, Kohli had five hundreds to his name apart from 12 half-centuries. His best of 118 came off 121 balls against Australia in Visakhapatnam in October 2010. The knock featured 11 fours and one six. Of Kohli's five centuries after 50 ODIs, two came against Bangladesh and one each against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in matches won after 50 ODIs?

Of his first 50 ODIs, Gill was part of as many as 36 matches that India won. In these games, he totaled 2,204 runs at an average of 73.46 and a strike rate of 109.32, with six hundreds and 14 fifties. His only hundred in a losing cause came when he scored 121 against Bangladesh in Colombo in the September 2023 in Asia Cup. He played a lone hand as India faltered in a chase of 266.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s 0s Shubman Gill 36 2,204 208 73.46 109.32 6 14 0 Virat Kohli 28 1,321 118 60.04 86.67 5 7 2

(Performance in winning causes)

Of his first 50 one-dayers, Kohli was part of 29 games that India won. In 28 innings, he contributed 1,321 runs at an average of 60.04 and a strike rate of 86.67. While all his five hundreds came in winning causes, five of his half-centuries were registered in one-dayers that Team India lost.

