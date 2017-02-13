SK Flashback: Dhoni and Yuvraj blow away Pakistan's bowlers in Lahore

On this day, 11 years ago, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni staged a brilliant 102-run partnership to help India beat Pakistan at Lahore.

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni produced a brilliant 102-run partnership to register a memorable victory against Pakistan

After defeating Pakistan in their own backyard in both the Test and ODI series in 2004, the Men in Blue endured a tough time of it when Pakistan came to India in 2005. India drew the 3-match Test series 1-1 and followed that up with an embarrassing 4-2 defeat in the 6-match ODI series, despite winning the first two ODIs.

India were eager to bounce back when they visited Pakistan in early 2006 but lost the three-match Test series 1-0 and began the ODI series with a seven-run defeat in the first match at Peshawar. However, they fought back in the second ODI at Rawalpindi to beat Pakistan by seven wickets and level the series 1-1.

The third ODI of the series was held on this very day eleven years ago at Lahore, and Indian skipper Rahul Dravid opted to send Inzamam ul-Haq’s side in to bat first, after winning the toss for the first time in the ODI series.

Pakistan‘s poor start followed by the innings-saving partnership between Shoaib Malik and Abdul Razzaq

India got off to a flyer with the wicket of Salman Butt (who made his second successive duck of the series after getting a century in the first ODI) in the very second ball of the innings which was followed by the wickets of Afridi, Akmal and Mohammad Yousuf to leave Pakistan struggling at 82/4.

Shoaib Malik was looking good at the crease but he did not get enough assistance from his teammates at the other end and soon, Pakistan were 158/6. At this point, Abdul Razzaq came in to join Malik and the duo stabilised Pakistan’s innings by putting up a partnership of 86 for the seventh wicket.

Malik continued his good form in the series by registering a third successive 90+ score before being dismissed for a brilliant 108 off 120 deliveries.

Razzaq added the finishing touches to the innings and ended unbeaten on 64 from just 56 deliveries as Pakistan put up a strong total of 288 in their 50 overs. Irfan Pathan and RP Singh were the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking up three wickets each and conceding 49 and 51 runs respectively.