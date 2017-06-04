SK Social Round Up: June 4th

Have a look at what your favourite cricketers were up to this week.

Social media is the next stop for the cricketers where they charm their fans off the field. Writing a tale of its own, these social media platforms have brought the fans closer to their favourite players. One click and we get a glimpse of their lives off the field. Time and again the cricketers treat their fans to a sneak peek of their personal lives.

From humorous digs, friendly banter, family time and off-field bonds between the players, we have seen it all. Here, we fished into the social media accounts of your favourite cricketers and found out all that they have been up to in the past week.

Virender Sehwag

This former Indian batsman has ruled social media ever since he joined it. This week he posted a picture of a family dinner with Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar on Twitter. As the caption reads, blood might imply that you are related but love and loyalty make you a family. The three legends show that the old bond is still going strong. See for yourself!

Blood makes you related. Love and loyalty makes you a family. Great time with the legends #sunnysir and Dada with family #ukdiaries A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane finally made it into the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy after lots of ups and down. Here he is, sporting the new Indian jersey, something he shared on Instagram with umpteen confidence.

The best selfies are the confident ones! #OPPOF3 Black Edition is coming on 4 th June’ 17. Stay tuned! #CT17SelfieExpert A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Shane Warne

Shane Warne took to Instagram to talk about his team who will be gracing the commentary box for ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The former Australian spin king shared the selfie space with legends who were his opponents in the past. Alongside the image, he also mentioned that India and Australia are the two teams that will make it to the finals.

The commentary team for the #ICC champions trophy starting tmrw here in London at the Oval. Which two teams make the final ? I think it will be India & Australia A post shared by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23) on May 31, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan was not included in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy and his only chance of making it to the team is if someone in the squad gets injured. However, this Sardar is certainly having a good time in London. He posted a picture of his morning stroll around Hyde Park looking fresh in his jogging clothes. Fitness comes first after all!

Morning friends.. having a morning stroll around Hyde park London... have a great day ahead.. A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

David Warner

Warner is having an amazing time with his daughter. He took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the two together.

Good morning time to get this one out of bed. Loves her sleep like daddy @candywarner1 #family #havetohaveto A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has always been involved in campaigning against the poaching of wildlife, especially rhinos. He recently shared a post on Instagram with a rhino along with his other companions with the hashtag SaveOurRhinos. The former England player actively participates in spreading awareness about the unjust killing of rhinos and has been a part of this brilliant initiative for quite a while now.

Loved today SO much! #SaveOurRhinos A post shared by K (@kp24) on May 30, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Ravindra Jadeja

This Rajput boy is on a roll this week. He shared a mirror selfie on Instagram dressed in a zipped jacket and black pants. However, the caption alongside the image attracted more eyeballs. In a not too subtle manner, he conveyed that some people need to work on broadening their mindset instead of making pointless comments.

Some people need to open their small minds instead of their big mouths. #happy #life #rajputboy A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on May 30, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper is all set to make his mark in the Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli posted a picture with his teammates having lunch post the practice session. Team India look ready for their first match in the Champions Trophy. Tell me you could make out the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reference in the caption.

One from last night, meal with the boys after a good day at work! A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 29, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Chris Gayle

So what if this Carribean batsman is miles away from the Champions Trophy? Chris Gayle is still having fun. He posted a video in which he is nailing his hand-glass game with “apple juice”.

I love apple juice A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Dwayne Bravo

Yet another Carribean star is winning new fans with his music. Dwayne Bravo's Champion shot to fame during the World T-20, in 2016 as West Indies lifted the trophy. Here, we see this all-rounder rocking the club in Dubai on his Champion Tour.