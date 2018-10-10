SL v ENG 2018 : ODI Series Preview, Stats, Schedule, Squads & Broadcast Details

* England tour of Sri Lanka 2018 : ODI Series Preview

In 2014, England faced a 5-2 drubbing from the then mighty Sri Lankan team. It was also terrific trio of K Sangakkara, M Jayawardene and T Dilshan's last alliance on home soil. That tour didn't augur well for the visitors in any aspect for the following World Cup in Australia 2015, when they were knocked out in the group stage itself.

Again, in 2018, with 2019 World Cup around the corner, England are touring Sri Lanka. But this time around, the visitors have arrived to the island nation as the hot favourites. Their new aggressive brand of play led them to the No.1 position in ICC rankings. Recent competitive home series against a consistent India will keep team morale in high spirits..

Though spin friendly pitches in Lanka might not be an ideal platform for next year's World Cup, this tour will definitely test their temperament and adaptability ahead of the marquee event on home soil. Even this series offers them a chance to improve their mediocre record in the island nation.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan Cricket hit a new low as they failed to reach the Super Four stage in the 2018 Asia Cup. They sacked Angelo Mathews as captain due to the team's dismissal performance in the Asia Cup, and Chandimal is back again as captain. Things were worsened as selectors dropped Mathews from the squad citing fitness issues.

In a tough situation as this, facing the no.1 ranked team will be an uphill task for the home side. The only positive thing is that their last convincing series win came against the same opponents in a similar situations.

Stats :

Head to Head Record : Matches - 69, ENG - 33, SL - 34, Tie - 1, NR - 1

Bilateral ODI Series Record : Total - 11 (includes a one-match series in 1988)

England - 4, Sri Lanka - 6, Draw - 1

6/14 : England's ODI wins/loses against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

1 - England won just one series out of the six bilateral series they played in Sri Lanka. This series win came in England's 2008 tour of Sri Lanka.

2014 - Sri Lanka won 5-2 against England at home. Last instance when a Sri Lanka won a ODI series against a higher ranked side.

454 - Legendary Kumar Sangakkara scored 454 runs in England's previous tour to Sri Lanka. Highest for a Sri Lanka & England bilateral ODI series. He also holds the record for most number of dismissals in a series with 14 dismissals.

367 - In the same series in 2014 tour, Joe Root also scored 367 runs. Second highest for both the teams and highest for an England player in a ODI series against Sri Lanka.

14 - England's all-rounder Chris Woakes holds the record for most number of wickets in a series with 14 wickets in 7 matches during England's 2014 tour of Sri Lanka.

Schedule :

Match: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st ODI,

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Date & Time: October 10, 2018 & 09:00 AM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 10:00 AM IST

Match: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Date & Time: October 13, 2018 & 04:30 AM GMT, 10:00 AM LOCAL, 10:00 AM IST

Match: Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd ODI

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date & Time: October 17, 2018 & 09:00 AM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 02:30 PM IST

Match: Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date & Time: October 20, 2018 & 04:30 AM GMT, 10:00 AM LOCAL, 10:00 AM IST

Match: Sri Lanka vs England, 5th ODI

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: October 23, 2018 & 09:00 AM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 02:30 PM IST

Squads :

Sri Lanka : Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal(C/wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Key Players - Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya

England : Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Alex Hales, Olly Stone

Key Players - Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Moeen Ali

Broadcast Details :

Live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD, Highlights on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV Channel

India & Subcontinent - Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD

Sri Lanka - MTV Channel, ITN FM

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

Australia - Fox Sports

South Africa - SuperSport

USA - Willow TV, Sling TV

MENA - OSN Sports Cricket HD

Bangladesh - Gazi TV (GTV)

LIVE STREAMING - SonyLIV, SLC Cricket (YouTube Channel, Website, App)