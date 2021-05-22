SL vs IND: Three uncapped Indians who might make the T20I squad

Although the BCCI hasn't released an official statement confirming India's tour of Sri Lanka, the tour seems set to take place sometime next month. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly spoke about it in an interview with Sportstar; however, the schedule and squad are yet to be announced. India's second-string squad, comprising of white-ball specialists, is expected to travel to the island nation.

India are likely to play five T20Is and three ODIs in Sri Lanka. In the absence of the main players, the T20I series might be quite exciting, with some youngsters being thrown into the mix. The games could also provide India with a chance to test their bench strength.

Several players and coaches have affirmed that playing in the IPL helps younger players in adjusting to the international level. India's expected squad is not short of quality, credit to their praiseworthy depth. With Sri Lanka being a relatively weaker opposition, the visitors can have a good time.

Rahul Dravid might be India's head coach on this tour, and that's another exciting prospect. Dravid has worked with many Indian youngsters in his capacity as the coach of the U-19 squad and as the head of the National Cricket Academy, and they could enjoy playing under his guidance again.

Here, we take a look at three uncapped Indian players in the T20I format who might be picked for this tour.

1. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates Quinton de Kock's dismissal | Credits: BCCI/IPL

Varun Chakravarthy has already been picked twice in India's T20I squad after his breakthrough IPL season in 2020. However, injury and fitness issues didn't allow him to receive an Indian cap. This might finally be Varun's time to shine in the blue jersey.

The Tamil Nadu wrist-spinner left Kuldeep Yadav behind and has become KKR's lead spinner. His variations could well prove to be Sri Lanka's downfall in the upcoming series.

The 29-year-old spinner could try and cement his spot in the national setup, given Yuzvendra Chahal's recent downfall. However, Chakravarthy's not-so-great performance in IPL 2021 might be a cause for concern. With the amount of video analysis available to IPL teams, more and more batters may just have figured him out.

Varun Chakravarthy's performance in IPL 2021 wasn't the best.

Varun is mighty effective against southpaws because of his googlies. Thus, he can form a potent spin duo with Ravindra Jadeja in India's strongest XI. However, discipline could be the key to him achieving long-term success.

2. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw was excellent during IPL 2021.

Even though Prithvi Shaw displayed glimpses of his talent in his first three IPL editions, 2021 was beginning to look like his breakthrough season. His season average was 30+ for the first time in his IPL career. The youngster partnered well with Shikhar Dhawan, forming a dangerous opening pair for the Delhi Capitals.

Shaw's explosive nature ensured that Rishabh Pant's side got regular quick starts. Among batsmen who batted at least five times in the powerplay, Shaw had the best strike rate. The 21-year-old averaged over 74 runs per wicket and smashed a boundary almost every three balls.

Prithvi Shaw was the best powerplay batter in IPL 2021

Shaw made some improvements in batting technique and reaped the rewards for it. His head was more stable, he allowed the ball to come on to the bat, and he was also smart while deciding which balls to target. The intent to attack also helped, of course.

Since Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be unavailable, Shaw's place in the squad is almost a given. He might again partner Dhawan at the top of the order and has a great opportunity to stamp his authority in Indian colors.

3. Ravi Bishnoi

India should consider fast-tracking Ravi Bishnoi in the national setup

Since India's promising wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav haven't yielded satisfying returns in recent times, they must explore newer options. While the Indian selectors may pick Chahal, Rahul Chahar, and Chakravarthy for this squad, they should also consider fast-tracking Ravi Bishnoi.

In his 18-match IPL career, the wrist-spinner has managed to impose himself on the opposition. The youngster has an average of under 30 and his economy is just a shade over 7. Bishnoi is at his best against southpaws, thanks to his googlies at pace.

Ravi Bishnoi is very effective against southpaws

Even though Bishnoi hasn't picked up many wickets against right-handed batters, his economy suggests that he doesn't lack control. Also, generally, right-handed batters haven't been very good at picking googlies in recent times, so mixing them up with effective leg-breaks should help him.

Bishnoi didn't start the tournament in 2021 because he was working on his bowling in the nets, as revealed by PBKS head coach Anil Kumble. The Jodhpur-born bowler had some good games in his limited opportunities and could've enjoyed a great season if the IPL wasn't stopped mid-way.