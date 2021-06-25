[Watch] Team India’s new faces hit the gym after getting out of quarantine

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of Team India’s new members for the Sri Lanka tour hitting the gym after getting out of quarantine.

Team India's limited-overs squad picked for the Sri Lanka series has been isolating in Mumbai. The players, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will fly to Colombo after completing their two-week quarantine on June 28.

On Friday, BCCI shared a video of Team India’s young guns working out in the gym. The players described their emotions on getting out of quarantine and talked about the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. BCCI uploaded the video with the caption:

“Brand "New Video" Alert. New faces, New beliefs, New energy. #TeamIndia's talented newbies speak about their run of emotions after getting out of quarantine, hitting the gym & gearing up for Sri Lanka series. #SLvIND.”

Devdutt Padikkal, who had a terrific run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, hammering 737 runs in seven games, including a record four consecutive tons, admitted he was feeling great to get out of quarantine. He said:

“In the quarantine, we were trying to do as much as we could in our room. It is much better out here in the gym. It was really good to get out there and have a good session.”

Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya, who impressed for Rajasthan Royals on IPL debut, stated that he is really excited to be part of the Team India squad for the Sri Lanka series. Sharing his quarantine experience, he said:

“After I came out of my room, I was watching myself in the mirror continuously and I was feeling very good. As soon as I headed to the gym, I started working out and I just want to be in the best shape possible. I am really excited as this will be my first tour with the Indian team. I am also looking forward to interacting with everyone. We are used to quarantine now as we have been following it for a long time. But I am really feeling good to come out of quarantine.”

Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana, who has also earned his maiden Team India call-up, conceded that he found the quarantine really tough. He said:

“The first seven days were very difficult for me as I was waiting to meet all my teammates. I was waiting to wear the jersey. It was a bit tough for me and every hour seemed like a year to me. But I am excited. The atmosphere in the team is great and I am looking forward to the Lanka series.”

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India for the first time in Sri Lanka

While Team India’s squad for the Sri Lanka tour has many fresh faces, veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been rewarded for his services to the team by being named captain for the tour.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka from July 13 to 25. Rahul Dravid will coach the team while former pacers Abey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty will be part of the support staff.

Edited by Diptanil Roy