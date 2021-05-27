Will Kuldeep Yadav make a comeback in the Sri Lanka series?

The meteoric rise of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his equally stunning fall has been one of the big mysteries of Indian cricket in recent times.

The 26-year-old bamboozled batsmen with variations in the first couple of years of his international career. Having made an impressive Test debut against Australia in Dharamsala in March 2017, he went on to represent India in white-ball cricket in the same year.

In fact, Kuldeep Yadav was so impressive in his first two seasons in international cricket that he was actually considered one of India’s bowling trump cards at the 2019 World Cup. But he fumbled on the grand stage and hasn’t been the same bowler since.

Kuldeep Yadav played in two ODIs against England at home recently, and ended up conceding 68 runs (9 overs) and 84 runs (10 overs) respectively. He went wicketless in both games. Earlier, he had featured in only one Test against the same opponents but failed to make a mark. As a result, he has been dropped from the Indian squad for their tour of England.

However, with India scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series next month, Kuldeep Yadav could get another chance to revive his sinking career.

Why Kuldeep Yadav deserves to be chosen for the Lanka series

There are no two ways about the fact that Kuldeep Yadav is not the same bowler he was two years back. He is lacking in both penetration and confidence. His record over the last couple of years also points towards a downward slide. Since the start of 2019, Kuldeep has featured in 30 ODIs, claiming 38 wickets at an average of 41.71. This is a far cry from his overall average of 27.90, which itself would have been far better but for his recent dip. The 26-year-old has only featured in two Tests and four T20Is during this period.

Despite the obvious downward spiral, it is important for the BCCI to give Kuldeep Yadav the confidence to fight his way back. And the series against Sri Lanka is nothing short of a golden opportunity for the same. The main squad with the frontline spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel - would be in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. There is every reason for the selectors to give Kuldeep Yadav a chance to prove his worth all over again.

The leg-spinner's impressive performances during the first two years of his international career were definitely no fluke. And an in-form Kuldeep Yadav will only be good news for India, for we all know how dangerous chinaman bowlers can turn out to be if they get things right.

Opportunity to reunite Kul-Cha

Fellow Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently pointed out that his bowling partnership with Kuldeep Yadav split as Ravindra Jadeja offered more with the bat and India could not afford to play three spinners on most occasions. Jadeja will be in England for the long tour, which means the BCCI has the perfect opportunity to reunite Kul-Cha, even if it is only a temporary arrangement. Like Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal has also not been a permanent member of the Indian playing XI in the recent limited-overs series. He too has struggled with his rhythm and form.

There was a point a few years back when Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were referred to as the new spin twins of Indian cricket. In the wake of what has transpired in recent times, the reference seems like a distant memory. But it cannot be denied that, at their peak, Kul-Cha were deadly dangerous. Apart from the slow bowlers who will be on the flight to England, Kuldeep and Chahal are among the most experienced spinners around in Indian cricket.

Young leggie Rahul Chahar looks set to retain his place in the Indian team for the Lanka series. Also, someone like Ravi Bishnoi, who has been highly impressive for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) over the last two seasons in the IPL, could get a look-in. At the end of the day though, nothing can replace experience, which is why Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav should make the cut for Sri Lanka.

Experts have their say on Kuldeep Yadav’s poor form

According to former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, playing domestic cricket should help Kuldeep Yadav rediscover his form. Butt said on his YouTube channel:

"The longer format teaches you skill and control. Haven't seen much of them in the Tests in the past. Ashwin and other spinners are usually preferred. I believe left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is short on confidence. He can get the confidence, with which he used to bowl, back by playing the longest format. A good Ranji season will do him a world of good. Quality does not go anywhere, it is all about form."

Former India opener Aakash Chopra went to the extent of questioning the axe on Kuldeep Yadav for the England tour. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"He bowled only one Test against England, on a raging turner. Picked up a couple of wickets at the end. Did not play the pink-ball Test. Now he is not playing the entire series. Not just the WTC final, but also the five-match Test series against England. In Covid times, you have the luxury of playing larger squads, so why not Kuldeep Yadav?”

What Kuldeep Yadav has to say about his struggles in the last two years

In an interview with CricTracker, Kuldeep Yadav opined that the lack of games hurt his rhythm and confidence in a big way. He stated:

“I just think I should be playing more games because when you don’t do that, you tend to lack both rhythm and confidence. While being in regular touch, you are always high. Yes, the last two years were difficult and very different for me. I didn’t get a chance due to the team combination and sometimes you need to sacrifice your spot as well. However, some games didn’t go in my favour but you always need to work hard and keep the momentum going, your time will probably come.”

Kuldeep Yadav’s limited-overs record in Sri Lanka

ODIs - Matches: 2, wickets: 3, average: 23.66

T20Is - Matches: 1, wickets: 2, average: 10