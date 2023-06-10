“Sleep properly” – Fans erupt as Marnus Labuschagne departs for 41 in second innings of WTC 2023 final

World No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne failed to deliver for Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Oval in London on Saturday, June 10.

Labuschagne, who was batting on an overnight score of 41 on Day 3, departed without scoring after facing eight more deliveries as Australia resumed their innings at 123/4 on Day 4.

The right-handed batter, however, shared a crucial partnership of 64 runs with Steve Smith (34) for the third wicket to recover Australia from 24/2 on Day 3. He had previously scored 26 in the first innings.

Fans on Twitter trolled Marnus Labuschagne for getting dismissed quickly on Day 4. One tweeted:

“Now Marnus Labuschagne can sleep properly. Thanks to Umesh Yadav.”

Akash @Infysoccer #MarnusLabuschagne Now Marnus Labuschagne can sleep properly. Thanks to Umesh yadav #INDvsAUS Now Marnus Labuschagne can sleep properly. Thanks to Umesh yadav #INDvsAUS #MarnusLabuschagne

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

h-a-m-m-a-d @iamhmmad1 Virat Kohli to "Marnus Labuschagne" : Now you can take a nap. Virat Kohli to "Marnus Labuschagne" : Now you can take a nap. https://t.co/7b1kF130Zu

Muhammad Noman @nomanedits Labuschagne can sleep now Labuschagne can sleep now 😂

CHANBAKAN @chanbakan31 @Cricketracker Labuschagne Gone to Continue his sleep @Cricketracker Labuschagne Gone to Continue his sleep 😜

makwana dipesh @makwanadipesh10

#umesh #WTCFinal2023 Marnus Labuschagne koi galti nahi thi kyoki uska sone ka time ho gaya tha Marnus Labuschagne koi galti nahi thi kyoki uska sone ka time ho gaya tha 😂#umesh #WTCFinal2023

Utkarsh Yadav @TheEngineer07 The way Labuschagne was dismissed is poetic, classic dilevery by Umesh but credit to such pleasuresome sight goes to Labuschagne. The way Labuschagne was dismissed is poetic, classic dilevery by Umesh but credit to such pleasuresome sight goes to Labuschagne.

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima 🥳 Marnus Labuschagne goes out without scoring a single run this morning. Umesh Yadav strikes early. We need one more now. 🤍 #WTCFinal #WTC2023 Wicketttt!🥳 Marnus Labuschagne goes out without scoring a single run this morning. Umesh Yadav strikes early. We need one more now. Wicketttt! 👏🥳 Marnus Labuschagne goes out without scoring a single run this morning. Umesh Yadav strikes early. We need one more now. 💙🤍 #WTCFinal #WTC2023 https://t.co/CfAslXGwDC

For the uninitiated, Labuschagne was caught napping on the camera minutes before he was forced to come out to bat during the second innings for Australia on Day 3. The 28-year-old suddenly woke up realizing he has to come out and bat in the middle after the crowd at the Oval cheered for Team India following opener David Warner’s dismissal.

Marnus Labuschagne’s Australia extend lead past 300

A decent 173-run first-innings lead for Australia has helped them extend their lead past 300 on Day 4 of the ongoing WTC final.

At the time of writing, Australia were 166/5 after 58 overs, with Cameron Green and Alex Carey at the crease.

Batting first, Australia posted 469 in their first innings, courtesy of tons from Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121). For India, Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur scalped two apiece. Ravindra Jadeja took a solitary wicket.

India responded with 296 in their first innings, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane, who smashed 89 in his comeback match for Team India. All-rounders Thakur and Jadeja also chipped in with 51 and 48, respectively.

For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins scalped three wickets, while Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Cameron Green took two each. Nathan Lyon took a solitary wicket.

Click here to follow the WTC 2023 final scores.

Poll : 0 votes