SLK vs SKN Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 match?

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) are set to lock horns in Match No. 6 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, August 20 (Monday, August 21 in India) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, are currently sitting on top of the points table. But they are far from stamping their authority in the tournament. They lost to Jamaica Tallawahs by 11 runs in their previous game after failing to chase down a target of 188.

Thereafter, the Kings defeated the Barbados Royals by 54 runs to open their account in the tournament. Matthew Forde got the award for the Player of the Match after picking up the crucial wickets of Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham and Rovman Powell.

The Kings also crossed swords with Shimron Hetmyer's Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday, but the match had to be called off due to relentless rain and inclement weather conditions.

The Patriots, captained by Evin Lewis, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table. Their opening match against Kieron Pollard's Trinbago Knight Riders had to be called off due to rain. Only three overs were possible in the entire match.

Sheldon Cottrell getting the wicket of Martin Guptill was the only highlight of the match in St Lucia. Blessing Muzarabani also looked impressive in the only over he bowled.

In the next game, the focus will also be on Ambati Rayudu, who became the second Indian to play in the CPL.

CPL 2023, SLK vs SKN Prediction: Can the Kings beat the Patriots?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will go into the match as the favorites. They have a strong bowling and batting line-up and have a great chance of beating the Kings.

Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win this CPL 2023 match.

