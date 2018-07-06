Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Some records that might be broken in India vs England ODI Series

Top 5 / Top 10
06 Jul 2018

The India-England ODI series is barely a week away and the excitement in the air is palpable. While the England-Australia series, which was recently concluded witnessed several world records being felled, there is similar anticipation for this series as well.

While both teams are equally poised the winner of the series would depend on which team holds its nerve at the crunch moments. Both teams possess heavy batting line-ups that can send shivers down the spine of any bowling attack. While India has the likes of Rohit, Kohli, Dhoni and Pandya, England, on the other hand, possesses the likes of Butler, Roy, Bairstow, and Root etc.

Indian players have had memorable times in English conditions in the ODI arena over the past 4-5 years, which witnessed them win the 2013 Champions Trophy, the 2014 ODI series and finishing as the runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Team India would be keen to continue with their form of English soil.

However, the English team has rejuvenated their ODI make-up ever since their disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign and this is a different looking English side that would pose a great challenge to the men in blue. Similar to the England-Australia series, this series might also witness several records being broken.

Here we have a look at 4 world records that might be broken during the course of the series.

#1 Virat Kohli, Fastest to 10k ODI runs

India's skipper Kohli is comfortably slated to become the fastest man to 10000 ODI runs
Virat Kohli is currently the fastest to 9000 ODI runs, having reached the milestone in 194 innings. He currently has 9588 ODI runs and requires another 412 runs to become the fourth Indian to reach the 10k mark. Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record of being the quickest to reach the 10000 run mark, having achieved the record in his 259th innings.

While Kohli currently has played only 200 ODI innings, it is a no-brainer that he would easily go past this record of Sachin. However, it would require a superhuman effort from Kohli to go past the record in this series itself, as that would require him to score 412 runs in 3 matches, at an astounding average of 137.

But considering his recent incredible form in ODIs, that saw him amass a massive 600+ runs in 6 matches against South Africa, nothing seems impossible for team India's talismanic skipper. It would be interesting to see how Kohli goes about his business.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
