“Sometimes you try too hard and don’t succeed, was just sticking to basics” - Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah suggested that bowling in good areas and keeping things simple did the trick for the visitors on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG.

Having lost the toss, India bowled out Australia for 195 in 72.3 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was one of the star performers for India, picking up 4 for 56.

Speaking to host broadcaster Sony at the innings break, Jasprit Bumrah admitted that it was a pleasing performance from India with the ball. He was quoted as saying:

“It was a good day. When we bowled earlier there was a bit of moisture. Just trying to bowl in the good areas. Sometimes when you try too hard you don't get that success, so was just sticking to the basics.

Siraj was waiting for his turn: Jasprit Bumrah

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj also impressed on the opening day of the second Test.

Speaking about the veteran off-spinner, Bumrah said:

“Ashwin has been bowling really well. He's getting good turn, good revolutions on the first day itself and it is heartening to see.”

On Siraj, the Indian paceman added:

“Siraj was very happy, he was waiting for his turn.”

India made a commendable comeback following the Adelaide disaster, maintaining a tight leash on the Aussie batting throughout their stint with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah got India off to the perfect start, getting the out of form Joe Burns to edge one behind the wicket. After Matthew Wade gifted his wicket away to Ashwin, the off-spinner then strangled Steve Smith down the leg side for a duck.

He also added the scalp of Aussie skipper Tim Paine, just after the latter had survived a close run out call.

Siraj also made a first impression to remember. He got the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 48, brilliantly caught by another debutant, Shubman Gill, at backward square leg. The medium pacer went on to add the scalp of all-rounder Cameron Green as Australia continued to crumble.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to knock off the tail with two lower-order wickets while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed the final wicket, with Pat Cummins skying one to Siraj at long-on.