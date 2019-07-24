×
Sourav Ganguly bats for inclusion of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in ODI setup

News
22   //    24 Jul 2019, 14:21 IST

Sourav Ganguly wants both Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the ODI setup
What's the story?

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes that multiple players in the Indian team's roaster can play in all formats. Ganguly pointed out that the likes of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane should be part of the ODI squad of India.

In case you didn't know...

The selectors recently announced squads for T20I, ODI, and Test series for the West Indies tour. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma were the only five players who were part of all the three squads.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had tweeted that the selectors should pick the same players for all the formats. The former Indian captain argued that it will help the players in gaining confidence. He stated that the great teams had consistent players, so rather than trying to make players happy, the selectors should try to pick the best team for the team.

To back his earlier tweet, Sourav Ganguly tweeted that many players are capable of doing well in all the formats. Ganguly claimed that he was surprised that the selectors had overlooked Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill for the team.

Ajinkya Rahane has represented India in 90 ODIs, where he scored 2962 runs at an average of around 35. His technique and ability to hold the innings together makes him a good option for the middle-order but his critics believe that his strike-rate is too low.

Earlier, Shubman Gill had expressed his disappointment not being picked in any squad. The youngster claimed that he expected that he expected to get a call-up in at least one squad.

What's next?

Indian is blessed with a huge pool of players, so it won't be easy for selectors to give an opportunity to everyone. However, there's no doubt that the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill could have added another dimension to the depleted Indian middle-order.

