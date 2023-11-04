South Africa's 3 highest wicket-takers against India in ODI World Cups ft. Dale Steyn 

In what promises to be a fascinating battle, two in-form teams, India and South Africa, are set to square off in Match 37 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The upcoming fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

India and South Africa have been two of the best teams in the tournament so far. The winner on Sunday will most likely finish at the top of the points table, which will be a huge confidence-boosting achievement entering the knockout stages.

With seven out of seven wins, Team India have remained spotless. They are the only team to qualify for the semifinals thus far and are on a roll in front of their home supporters.

South Africa, meanwhile, suffered their only loss against the Netherlands. They have been ruthless otherwise. With six wins in seven games, they are just one win away from sealing their birth and are likely to provide stiff competition to India tomorrow.

There was a period when South Africa had an edge over India in ODI World Cups. In the first three ODI World Cup games between the two nations, South Africa registered three wins. However, in 2015, India broke their dry spell and even won during the 2019 edition as well.

During the five ODI World Cup fixtures between the two teams, several South African bowlers have dished out phenomenal performances and have helped the team make a comeback in crucial stages of a game.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the Protea bowlers who stepped up when they faced India in the ODI World Cups.

#3 Lance Klusener - 3 wickets

Once of the best all-rounders to play ODI cricket, Lance Klusener features on the list despite playing just one ODI World Cup game against India.

In the 1999 edition in England, South Africa chased down 254 runs in the second innings as Jacques Kallis scored 96 in the run-chase. Earlier, it was Lance Klusener who helped South Africa restrict India to 253/5.

The right-arm pacer took three of the most crucial wickets as he sent back Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin during his spell of 3/66.

#2 Allan Donald - 3 wickets

Allan Donald for South Africa [Getty Images]

Famously known as 'White Lightning' due to his extreme pace, Allan Donald always brought his A-game against India. In just 26 ODIs against the Men in Blue, he accumulated 46 wickets at an impressive average of 21.15.

In ODI World Cups, he also took three wickets in two games. In the first match in the 1992 edition, he took the wickets of Kris Srikkanth and Kapil Dev and ended the spell with 2/34.

Donald then featured during the 1996 clash in Brighton, where he dismissed Ajay Jadeja.

At 57 years of age, Donald is currently the fast-bowling coach of Bangladesh cricket team at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

#1 Dale Steyn - 6 wickets

Dale Steyn during the India v South Africa:2011 ICC World Cup Match [Getty Images]

Sitting comfortably right at the top with a difference of three wickets is none other than Dale Steyn. One of the all-time greatest pacers in history, Steyn played across two ODI World Cup matches against India and took a total of six wickets at an average of 17.50 and at an economy rate of 5.33.

He played his first 50-over World Cup game against India during the 2011 edition. Despite Sachin Tendulkar's magnificent hundred in the first innings, Steyn put on an exemplary show of reverse-swing bowling and took a superb five-wicket haul.

He dismissed Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra and Munaf Patel. Steyn finished his spell with 5/50 and was even adjudged as the Player of the Match.

During the 2015 edition, he took a solitary wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in Melbourne. Steyn finished with 1/55 but the Proteas lost that game by 130 runs.