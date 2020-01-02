South Africa's international cricket schedule for 2020

Can South Africa kick off the decade on a high?

The perennial underachievers of the cricketing world, South Africa, will try to kick off the new decade on a high by performing well in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Proteas have a very tough year before that as they will play England, Australia, and India in the first three months of 2020.

In the second half of the year, they will lock horns with Pakistan and West Indies, before heading to Australia to take part in the mega-event.

2019 had been a disappointing year for the Rainbow Nation. Not only did some of their legends bid farewell to the game, but also the team could not do well in the ODI World Cup.

Hence, Faf du Plessis and co. will meet the world's best teams with the aim of making amends in 2020. Here's a look at South Africa's complete international cricket schedule for this year:

England tour of South Africa, 2019-20

January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs England, Second Test, Cape Town

January 16th-20th: South Africa vs England, Third Test, Port Elizabeth

January 24th-28th: South Africa vs England, Fourth Test, Johannesburg

February 4th: South Africa vs England, First ODI, Cape Town

February 7th: South Africa vs England, Second ODI, Durban

February 9th: South Africa vs England, Third ODI, Johannesburg

February 12th: South Africa vs England, First T20I, East London

February 14th: South Africa vs England, Second T20I, Durban

February 16th: South Africa vs England, Third T20I, Centurion

Australia tour of South Africa, 2020

February 21st: South Africa vs Australia, First T20I, Johannesburg

February 23rd: South Africa vs Australia, Second T20I, Port Elizabeth

February 26th: South Africa vs Australia, Third T20I, Cape Town

February 29th: South Africa vs Australia, First ODI, Paarl

March 4th: South Africa vs Australia, Second ODI, Bloemfontein

March 7th: South Africa vs Australia, Third ODI, Potchefstroom

South Africa tour of India, 2020

March 12th: India vs South Africa, First ODI, Dharamsala

March 15th: India vs South Africa, Second ODI, Lucknow

March 18th: India vs South Africa, Third ODI, Kolkata

South Africa tour of West Indies, 2020

July 23rd-27th: West Indies vs South Africa, First Test, Port of Spain

July 31st-August 4th: West Indies vs South Africa, Second Test, Gros Islet

August 8th: West Indies vs South Africa, First T20I, Florida

August 9th: West Indies vs South Africa, Second T20I, Florida

August 12th: West Indies vs South Africa, Third T20I, Kingston

August 15th: West Indies vs South Africa, Fourth T20I, Kingston

August 16th: West Indies vs South Africa, Fifth T20I, Kingston

Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2020

South Africa will host Pakistan in a limited-overs series which will feature three ODIs and three T20Is. The tour will take place in September 2020.

ICC T20 World Cup, 2020

October 24th: India vs South Africa, 14th Match, Perth

October 30th: England vs South Africa, 24th Match, Sydney

November 1st: Afghanistan vs South Africa, 28th Match, Adelaide

November 5th: South Africa vs TBA, 35th Match, Adelaide

November 8th: South Africa vs TBA, 41st Match, Sydney