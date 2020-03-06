×
South Africa vs Australia 2020: Australia's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI 

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 18:14 IST

Can the Aussies win the dead rubber?
Can the Aussies win the dead rubber?



Australia will try to end their tour of South Africa on a winning note when they battle the home team in the final ODI of the three-match series. Having already conceded a 2-0 lead in the series, the Aussies have zero chances of winning it. They had already lost a series against India earlier this year and now, a series loss against South Africa has highlighted their increasing woes in the 50-over format.

The main problem of this Australian side has been its middle-order. Glenn Maxwell is currently nursing an injury while Marnus Labuschagne is new to this format at the international level. Mitchell Marsh has not fired in this series and Alex Carey has struggled against the South African bowlers as well. Thus, the team management would expect a better show from the middle-order in this dead rubber.

Here is Australia's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI against South Africa.

Steve Smith will have to keep the scoreboard ticking
Steve Smith will have to keep the scoreboard ticking



Aaron Finch will open the innings with David Warner, with the team's former skipper, Steve Smith, backing them up at number 3. Marnus Labuschagne, who got out for a duck in the previous match, will look to establish himself as a worthy player at number 4.

Alex Carey will bat at the number 5 position, with the team's two all-rounders -- D'Arcy Short and Ashton Agar -- completing the batting unit. As Mitchell Starc will miss this match, Australia may look to give Jhye Richardson a chance to prove his talent.

Pat Cummins will lead the pace bowling attack in Starc's absence whereas the final fast bowler's spot may be awarded to Kane Richardson. Adam Zampa will be the team's lead spinner in the game.

Also Read - South Africa vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Australia's Predicted Playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs South Africa: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, and Adam Zampa

Published 06 Mar 2020, 18:14 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Steve Smith Marnus Labuschagne
