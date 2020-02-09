South Africa vs England 2020: Denly, Rashid help England level ODI series

Joe Denly played a crucial knock of 66 that helped England inch closer to the target.

Scorecard:

South Africa: 256-7 (50 overs)

David Miller 69* (53), Quinton de Kock 69 (81); Adil Rashid 3/51

England: 257-8 (43.2 overs)

Joe Denly 66 (79), Joe Root 49 (52); Beuran Hendricks 3/59

After the second ODI got washed out, world champions England came roaring back to win the third ODI by 2 wickets and level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

Jonny Bairstow provided the quick start England were after, scoring 43 off just 23 balls. At 86-3 South Africa sniffed a middle-order collapse, but Joe Denly partnered well with Joe Root and then again with Tom Banton to take England to the cusp of victory. Denly scored a vital 66.

A flurry of late wickets made the game really interesting but England got over the line in the end, winning the game by two wickets.

Earlier, having put in to bat by England, South Africa got off to a wobbly start as they lost Reeza Hendricks for just 11. But Quinton de Kock began to play his natural game and had an able ally in Temba Bavuma.

De Kock continues his good run of form

5️⃣0️⃣ UP | SA: 117/3



That's the 50 up for the skipper!



What a knock!



Big occasion and he shows up.



Sum up his batting in the series using 1 emoji, we'll start 🔥#ProteaFire #SAvENG #PinkDay pic.twitter.com/CUvOAmkYoU — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 9, 2020

After scoring a match-winning hundred in the first ODI, the South African skipper continued his rich vein of form. Taking advantage of the field restrictions, De Kock found the boundaries at will and scored 69, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Despite South Africa's players losing their wickets around him, De Kock tried to keep one end intact and remained the glue that held the Proteas' innings together.

De Kock's knock seemed to have given a good platform for the other batsmen to cash in. However, Adil Rashid removed Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen off consecutive deliveries to break open the game.

David Miller provides a strong finish

IT'S MILLER TIME | SA: 231-7



What a knock, in his 50th home ODI, Miller brings up half-century number 13 👏



Important knock, possibly game changing.



What was your favorite shot from this inning?#ProteaFire #SAvENG #PinkDay pic.twitter.com/uUXeU5JP0X — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 9, 2020

South Africa started losing their way as they lost both De Kock and JJ Smuts in quick succession. Those two were looking to provide South Africa a platform from which they could capitalize in the final 10 overs, but with both of them back in the hut, the Proteas looked set to fall short of the 200-run mark.

David Miller was the only proper batsman left to help them post a respectable total. Miller first took some time to settle into his rhythm, but once he started finding the middle of the bat, there was no stopping him.

Miller played a fantastic knock of 69* off just 53 balls, which included 4 fours an 4 sixes. With a bit of help from the tail, he helped the team put on a competitive 256-7 in their 50 overs.

Denly, Root play defining knocks

After Bairstow's quickfire 43 off 23 balls gave England a strong start, it was time for Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan to consolidate England's chase. When Morgan departed early, South Africa sniffed a chance to pick a few more wickets and tighten their grip on the game. However, Joe Denly provided great support to Root and the duo added 76 runs for the fourth wicket.

After Root's dismissal for 49, Denly stitched another partnership with Tom Banton and top-scored with 66 of 79 balls.

Adil Rashid sparkled in his 100th ODI for England, picking up figures of 3/51 which rightly earned him the Man of the Match award. De Kock received the Player of the Series award for his fantastic performance with the bat, finishing with 187 runs in three matches.