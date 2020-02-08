×
Advertisement

South Africa vs England T20I's: Dale Steyn returns after a year, de Kock to lead

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 15:32 IST

Dale Steyn made a return to the T20I squad against England.
Dale Steyn made a return to the T20I squad against England.

Veteran Proteas speedster Dale Steyn is set to make an international comeback after he was named in South African T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against England. One of the finest fast bowlers of all time, Steyn returned to the squad after remaining in hiatus for a year owing to a shoulder injury. His inclusion will surely bolster the bowling unit in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.

Along with Steyn, Pite van Biljon and Sisanda Magala also received their maiden call-ups to international cricket. However, the selection of Magala cannot be guaranteed as he is yet to take a fitness test which he will undergo ahead of the opening T20I.

"We are pleased with the group that we have selected for this upcoming T20 series against England. We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period and we have again, put our faith in Quinton (de Kock) to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India where he showed exemplary leadership," CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.

"England has, of course, announced a competitive team and we are comfortable that we have the squad that can take them on and return positive results. With a T20 World Cup not too far away, we have begun the process of identifying several players whom we will be looking at over a period of time and hope that by the time September comes along, we will have the best possible squad of 15 representing South Africa."

Squad: Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

Published 08 Feb 2020, 15:32 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Dale Steyn Quinton de Kock
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb
ENG 258/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/3 (47.4 ov)
South Africa won by 7 wickets
ENG VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
RSA 71/2 (11.2 ov)
ENG
No Result
RSA VS ENG live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
