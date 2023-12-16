South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa will take on India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, December 17, at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The three-match T20I series between the two sides ended on a 1-1 margin, with India winning the last match by a significant margin of 106 runs.

KL Rahul, who had made his captaincy debut in ODIs during the last tour of South Africa, will lead the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. He captained India in two games of the three-match series against Australia in September this year.

Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the players who were absent in the T20I squad and have been added to the ODI roster. Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the series and has been replaced by Akash Deep.

Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas side in the absence of Temba Bavuma. Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Mihlali Mpongwana, and Wiaan Mulder are the players who have made it to the ODI squad and were not a part of the T20I squad.

South Africa vs India Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st ODI, India Tour of South Africa

Date and Time: December 17, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head

South Africa and India have played a total of 91 ODI matches against each other. India have been victorious in 38 matches, while the Proteas have won 50.

Matches Played: 91

South Africa: 50

India: 38

No result: 3

Tied: 0

South Africa vs India Pitch Report

The surface at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will likely have a lot to offer to the bowlers. The average first innings total in the last five matches has been 210 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bowl. The teams batting first have managed to score more than 300 runs only thrice in the last 10 50-over matches at this venue.

South Africa vs India Weather Report

The weather will likely remain cloudy at the start of the match and will become sunny as the match reaches the second half. The temperature might remain over 20 degrees throughout the match.

South Africa vs India Probable XIs

South Africa

Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Bartman

India

Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa vs India Match Prediction

The pace attack of both teams lacks experience, and that might play a key role in the result of this game. Toss might play a huge role here, and the team chasing the target might have a higher chance of winning.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

South Africa vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar