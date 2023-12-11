South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa are set to take part in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, December 10. The St George's Park in Gqeberha will host the clash.

The first T20I on Sunday had to be called off without a ball being bowled. The upcoming game hence becomes crucial in terms of winning the series.

India have a strong squad at their disposal in the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the third Indian batter to score a T20I half-century in the powerplay. He achieved the feat in the series against the Aussies and is in brilliant form.

Suryakumar Yadav is 15 runs short of becoming the joint-fastest Indian batter to score 2000 runs in T20Is. Shubman Gill scored a hundred against New Zealand earlier this year and he has been in stupendous touch as well.

South Africa would be looking to start their preparations for the T20 World Cup on a decent note. They would not have the services of Lungi Ngidi as he was ruled out of the series owing to an injury. The onus will be on the likes of Aiden Markram and David Miller to deliver.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, India tour of South Africa

Date and Time: December 12, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 25

India: 13

South Africa: 10

No result: 2

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The average score at the venue is 145, indicating that the forthcoming encounter might not be a high scoring one. The toss winning skipper is likely to opt to field first.

India vs South Africa Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain throughout the match. Clouds will be present and playing conditions will be gloomy. It should not spring a surprise if the match gets called off. Temperatures will be around 17 degrees Celsius.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Tristian Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting lineups and can chase down targets. Because of the indifferent weather, the DLS Method may come into play, giving advantage to the chasing team.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

