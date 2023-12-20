South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and India will square off in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21. The series is currently leveled at 1-1 and the forthcoming game will decide the winner.

After suffering a defeat in the first ODI, the Proteas bounced back to win the second game and keep their hopes of winning the series alive. Tony de Zorzi’s magnificent century helped South Africa chase down the target with ease and with the game by eight wickets.

Batting first, the Men in Blue could manage to score only 211 runs as they were bowled out in 46.2 overs. Nandre Burger’s three-wicket haul and a couple of scalps each by Beuran Hendricks and Keshav Maharaj helped the hosts restrict the visitors to a low total.

Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul notched up half-centuries while no other batter could create an impact. Unlike the first game, the bowlers could not make a mark this time. South African openers Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi put up a 130-run stand before the former was dismissed scoring a well-made half-century.

Zorzi, on the other hand, went on to notch up a magnificent century, scoring an unbeaten 119 off 122 deliveries studded with nine fours and six sixes. He finished off the chase with a maximum in the 43rd over to take the three-match series to a decider.

South Africa vs India Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI, India Tour of South Africa

Date and Time: December 21, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head

93 ODI matches have been played between South Africa and India. While the Proteas have clinched 51 of them, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious in 39.

Matches Played: 93

South Africa: 51

India: 39

No result: 3

Tied: 0

South Africa vs India Pitch Report

The wicket at Boland Park supports the batters well, with the average first innings score at the venue being 250. While both spinners and pacers get equal assistance from the surface, the teams batting first have won more games as compared to the teams chasing.

South Africa vs India Weather Report

The weather will remain clear throughout match day. The temperature will hover around 36 degrees Celsius. With no precipitation predicted before the game, there won’t be any issues leading up to the deciding ODI.

South Africa vs India Probable XIs

South Africa

Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), KL Rahul (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa vs India Match Prediction

Both teams will be determined to win the game to clinch the series. While the South African side looked very strong in the previous contest, the Indian players will need to repeat their heroics from the first ODI if they wish to win the series.

Prediction: India to win the match.

South Africa vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

