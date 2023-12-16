South Africa vs India ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

South Africa and India are getting ready to engage in a three-match ODI series, commencing on Sunday, December 17, and concluding on Thursday, December 21.

The T20I series between India and South Africa concluded with a 1–1 after the first match was washed out. Suryakumar Yadav was named the Player of the Series for scoring a century and half-century in the second and third T20Is.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not included in the 2023 World Cup squad, has been reintroduced into the team, along with Sanju Samson. KL Rahul has been appointed as the leader of the squad.

However, senior players like regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah will be absent from the squad. Additionally, Shubman Gill has been rested for the ODIs.

Notable changes in the Indian squad include T20I finisher Rinku Singh making his ODI debut along with debutants Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, and Akash Deep. However, Shreyas Iyer will be available only for the series-opening ODI on December 17, after which he will join the Test squad for preparation.

The ODI squad witnessed another change as Deepak Chahar had to withdraw due to a family emergency. Akash Deep, who was already in South Africa as part of the India A side, was named his replacement.

The coaching staff for the ODI series will be different, with Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey, and T. Dilip joining the Test squad. India A’s Coaching Staff, comprising Sitanshu Kotak, Rajib Datta, and Ajay Ratra, will assist the ODI team.

On the host side, there are no changes, with Aiden Markram leading the team, supported by key players like Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, and Henrich Klaasen. Mihlali Mpongwana will make his ODI debut for South Africa.

Following the conclusion of the ODIs, a two-match Test series awaits between South Africa and India. Now, let's explore the head-to-head records between the two teams.

South Africa vs India Head to Head in ODI:

In One-Day Internationals (ODIs), South Africa (SA) and India (IND) have faced off 98 times, with India emerging victorious in 38 matches. South Africa has been formidable, claiming 50 wins, while three games have ended without a result.

The ODI series played in October 2022 was the last one played between the two teams, with India clinching victory in the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Matches Played: 91

India Won: 38

South Africa Won: 50

No result: 3

South Africa vs India ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 17, Sunday

1st ODI, South Africa vs India, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - 01:30 PM

December 19, Tuesday

2nd ODI, South Africa vs India, St George's Park, Gqeberha - 04:30 PM

December 21, Thursday

3rd ODI, South Africa vs India, Boland Park, Paarl - 04:30 PM

South Africa vs India ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, the live telecast of South Africa vs India ODI Series 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network while Disney+ Hotstar will be live-streaming the series.

India: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar

South Africa: SuperSport

UK: Sky Sports, SKY GO app

South Africa vs India ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

South Africa

Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

India

KL Rahul (C&WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (only for 1st ODI), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.