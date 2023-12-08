South Africa vs India T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

South Africa and India, two powerhouses in T20 cricket, are gearing up for a three-match T20I series that will kick off on Sunday, December 10, and wrap up on Thursday, December 14.

Both teams played their respective last T20Is against Australia. However, the results were contrasting as South Africa faced defeat, losing the series 3-0, whereas India emerged victorious with a 4-1 series win.

In the absence of regular captain Temba Bavuma and key player Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram will step into the leadership role for South Africa in the limited-over matches. The team has decided to rest some top players for both the T20Is and the subsequent ODIs.

Notably, Gerald Coetzee, the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, is part of the squad. South African newcomers Nandre Burgera and Ottniel Baartman will make their T20I debut, while Matthew Breetzke, who debuted against Australia, is also included.

Similarly, India are opting for a strategic approach, giving a break to mainstays like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya in white-ball cricket. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team, featuring players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Siraj, and Rinku Singh.

After the T20Is, a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series are on the horizon. Now, let's delve into the head-to-head records between South Africa and India.

South Africa vs India Head to Head in T20Is:

In T20 Internationals, South Africa (SA) and India (IND) have clashed 24 times, and India have come out victorious in 13 matches. South Africa have been a strong contender as well, securing 10 wins, and one game concluded without a result.

In the most recent four encounters between them, the two teams have claimed an equal number of victories.

Matches Played: 24

India Won: 13

South Africa Won: 10

South Africa vs India T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, December 10

1st T20I, South Africa vs India, Kingsmead, Durban - 07:30 pm

Tuesday, December 12

2nd T20I, South Africa vs India, St George's Park, Gqeberha - 08:30 pm

Thursday, December 14

3rd T20I, South Africa vs India, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - 08:30 pm

South Africa vs India T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, the live telecast of the South Africa vs India T20I Series 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network while Disney+ Hotstar will be live-streaming the series.

India: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar

South Africa: SuperSport

UK & Other regions: Sky Sports

South Africa vs India T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

South Africa

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Lizaad Williams

India

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav