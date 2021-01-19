“Spring stretches backward to propel you forward” - Sachin Tendulkar proud of India's Gabba heroics

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar joined legions of fans to wish Team India for their record-breaking victory over Australia at the Gabba.

Sachin Tendulkar also sent a stirring message, asking people to seek inspiration from the Indian team who fought back from adversity to win (and retain) the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India battled unending injury woes and controversy to emerge triumphant in the series.

The Master Blaster further gave an important advice to all his followers about whom to remember while celebrating any event.

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Indian fans are on an ultimate high after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side scripted history at the Gabba, chasing down the highest-ever total at the venue in Test cricket.

With the win, India also ended Australia’s unbeaten streak at The Gabba. Before Tuesday, the Aussies were last defeated in a Test at Brisbane back in 1988 by West Indies.

Ajinkya Rahane hails Team India’s character

India's skipper Ajinkya Rahane was at loss for words to describe India’s historic achievement. Speaking after one of India’s most famous wins at the Gabba, Rahane said:

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I'm really proud of each individual.”

Rahane praised Pujara's innings of 56 off 211 balls, terming it "magnificent" in the context of India's run chase. He said:

"The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. It was all about intent. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent.”

While Pujara held one end up, Shubman Gill (91) and Rishabh Pant (89 not out) took the attack to the Australians. The stunned hosts had no answer as India got home by three wickets.

This is India's second consecutive Test series win in Australia. They had registered a 2-1 triumph in 2018-19 as well.

India is currently the only Asian team to defeat Australia in a Test series Down Under. It's also the number one ranked team in the ICC World Test Championship.