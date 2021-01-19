"Don't know how to describe this" - Ajinkya Rahane falls short of words

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was absolutely speechless after his side's breathtaking performance with the bat on day five, which handed Australia their first defeat at the Gabba in 32 years.

The 32-year-old was particularly proud of his team for showing great character to stage a strong comeback in the Test series, following their horror show in Adelaide.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Ajinkya Rahane revealed that the visitors had put the Adelaide defeat behind them and wanted to express themselves without worrying about the result.

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I'm really proud of each individual," Ajinkya Rahane said.

He added in this regard:

"We didn't discuss anything about Adelaide. Just wanted to play the remaining games with good attitude and character without worrying about the result."

Ajinkya Rahane credited Cheteshwar Pujara for his gritty knock

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane revealed that as soon as he came to the crease, his intention was to up the ante and score runs at a brisk pace, while Cheteshwar Pujara continued to bat in his natural way from the other end.

Rahane applauded Pujara's marathon innings of 56 off 211 balls and believes it was extremely crucial in the context of Team India's run chase.

Pujara yet again wore down the Australian quicks and that allowed the likes of Rishabh Pant to cash in later.

"The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. It was all about intent. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent," Ajinkya Rahane said.

Team India's historic win in Brisbane has made them the only Asian team to win two consecutive Test series Down Under.

This series win is all the more special, as India were able to able to beat a full-strength Australian side in their own conditions despite a whole host of injuries.