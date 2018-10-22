Sri Lanka selects ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis for England T20 series

For the first time ever, the Sri Lankan cricket team have selected an ambidextrous spinner for the upcoming T-20 match against the England Cricket team.

Kamindu Mendis, the young spinner from Sri Lanka has the unique ability to bowl with both his arms. He is the first player who might bowl using both his hands in an international match.

Sri Lanka has always produced unorthodox spinners and Kamindu Mendis is the latest addition. Other unorthodox Sri Lankan spinners such as Muthaih Muralidharan and Ajanta Mendis have contributed to the success of Sri Lankan spin bowling in the past. Struggling Sri Lanka will be hoping that this young spinner will put them back to their best. It is interesting to note that Kamindu Mendis has got his call-up to the national team on the same day when Rangana Herath, one of Sri Lanka's most successful spinner has announced retirement from all forms of the game.

Kamindu Mendis was recently part of the U-19 squad of the Sri Lankan Cricket team. His unique ability can confuse the batsman as the batsman will have to adjust to a different bowling hand within 6 balls of the same over. If the youngster can impress, he could be in contention for the World Cup.

The one-off T-20 match which will be played on Saturday will also see Lasith Malinga return to the action. Thisara Perrera has been handed the captaincy responsibilities replacing Angelo Mathews who was recently stripped of his captaincy. Angelo Mathews will also not be part of the team.

With the World Cup set to begin in under just 9 months, Sri Lanka will look to improve themselves on the field to compete with other teams. They will face a stiff opposition in the England team who have already won the ODI series of the tour.