Sri Lanka tour of India 2022: SWOT analysis of India's squad for the Test series

Rohit Sharma's first assignment as India's full-time Test captain is a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test will be played in Mohali from March 4, and the second will be a day-night affair in Bengaluru starting March 12.

Sri Lanka are winless in 20 Test matches in India. They first played a Test match on Indian soil in 1982, but after 40 years, they are yet to win a Test in the country. They have lost 11, and drawn nine Tests in India.

Meanwhile, Team India's squad for the series is as follows:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).

Here is a detailed analysis of India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka:

#Strength - Strong pace bowling attack and experienced players

Mohammed Shami has 209 Test wickets to his credit.

Team India have a strong pace attack for the Test series. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Yadav have tasted success in the past, and will look to replicate those exploits in the upcoming series.

Out of the four pacers mentioned above, Shami, Bumrah and Siraj are likely to feature in the Mohali Test. Shami has played 57 Tests and has 209 wickets to his credit. Bumrah has been exceptional in 27 Tests he has played. He averages 22.86 and has 113 wickets to his name. Siraj has made a name for himself in Test cricket, picking up 36 wickets in 12 Tests.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to guide the inexperienced middle order in the Test series. Sharma has matured as a batter in Test cricket, and averages 58.48 as an opener in the format. Kohli will look to get back to scoring ways after taking a break against Sri Lanka in the T20I series.

Ravindra Jadeja is another experienced campaigner.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are key players for India in Test cricket. If Ashwin is not fit, Jadeja could be the leader of the spin attack. Jadeja averages 38.06 with the bat in India and 21.01 with the ball. He is a crucial all-rounder for India, and one of their biggest asset in Test cricket.

#Weakness - Inexperience at nos 3 and 5 in batting order

Hanuma Vihari will look to make a mark.

Chateshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been left out of the squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Their absence leaves a void in the middle order, so it is up to the youngsters to grab the opportunity with both hands.

The likes of Gill, Vihari and Shreyas Iyer are likely to compete for the number 3 and number 5 spots in the middle oder.

Gill has batted at number 3 only once. He has opened in 18 Test innings so far. WIth Sharma and Agarwal likely to open, Gill could occupy the vital number 3 position. It is yet to be seen how the inexperienced Gill responds to the responsibility of batting at No.3 in Tests.

Meanwhile, Vihari has played 13 Tests, but is yet to make a name for himself in the format. He averages just 34.2 in 23 innings, and has a solitary century to his name.

Shreyas Iyer scored a century on debut against New Zealand, and is likely to occupy the No.5 position. He has played two Tests, and is seeking establish his place in the playing XI.

#Opportunities - Mayank Agarwal to establish himself as an opener

Mayank Agarwal is looking to cement his place in the team.

In the absence of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal should open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma. Agarwal has an incredible record as a Test opener at home, but has struggled overseas.

In ten innings at home, he averages 83.90, and has scored four hundreds. He struggles abroad, though, averaging only 25.65 in 23 innings. He will look to consolidate his position as an opener in the Test series against Sri Lanka, and look to make a case for himself when India tour abroad.

#Threats - Weak spin department in the absence of Axar Patel and Ashwin

Kuldeep Yadav (second from left) could get a game if Ashwin is unfit.

Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Test series due to an injury. Ashwin's availability in the Tests is subject to fitness clearance. If Ashwin is unfit for the first Test, the responsibility of the spin attack will be on Jadeja and oneof Kuldeep Yadav or Jayant Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav has played only seven Tests so India, but has not played one in a year. Meanwhile, Jayant Yadav has not set the Test stage on fire with his performances. He has 16 Test wickets to his credit in five Tests at an average of 26.81. Thus the absence of Ashwin could hurt India if the pitch turns out to be a rank tunrer.

Overall, Team India have a strong squad with all bases covered, and are the firm favourites going into the Test series.

