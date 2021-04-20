Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Sri Lanka are set to host Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on April 22.

Sri Lanka faced West Indies in a two-match Test series last month, with both games ending in draws. Bangladesh, meanwhile, squared off against the same opponents but ended up on the losing side in both matches.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this series will be played in a bio-secure bubble, and no spectators will be allowed in the stadium.

The Bangladesh team landed in Sri Lanka on April 12th and played an intra-squad practice match as a part of their preparation for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kandy.

Head-to-Head Record: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh last toured Sri Lanka in 2017. The hosts won the first game of the series courtesy a brilliant first-innings knock of 194 by Kusal Mendis. Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath later spun a web around the Bangladesh batters in the second innings, leading the hosts to a 259-run win.

In the second Test, Shakib Al Hasan's century and a four-wicket haul ensured Bangladesh a victory by four wickets as the series ended 1-1.

Previously, Sri Lanka hosted Bangladesh back in March 2013 in a two-match Test series. The first game ended in a draw, which saw the Tigers create history, as they managed to draw a Test against Sri Lanka for the first time.

Sri Lanka blanked Bangladesh in the second match as Rangana Herath picked up 12 wickets across both the innings to lead his team to a series win.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test 2021: Match Schedule & Timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: 21-25 April 2021 (Wednesday to Sunday)

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 10:00 AM.

2nd Test: 29 April - 3 May 2021 (Thursday to Monday)

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 10:00 AM/

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test 2021: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Rupavahini will telecast both the matches, while Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation will air the live commentary on radio for both the games. The streaming of the matches will be on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel.

In Bangladesh, the matches will be live on T Sports. The matches will be broadcast on Sony Six in India. The live stream of the matches will be on Sony Liv.

India: Sony Six, Sony Liv, Jio TV.

Bangladesh: T Sports.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Rupavahini.

Australia: Fox Sports.

UK: Sky Sports, SkyGo app.

Live stream: Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel and T Sports YouTube channel.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test 2021: Squads

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh:

Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Yasir Ali, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Nurul Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim.